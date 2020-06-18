10 Cheating Celebrity Husbands Who Strayed From Their Spouse

Which celeb hubbies just couldn't resist the temptation?

Cheating is, without a doubt, one of the worst offenses that a partner can commit in a relationship. And it can leave their partner stunned, heartbroken, and unable to pick up the pieces of betrayal.

It's such an awful betrayal of trust! And it's a trust that may never be able to be fully regained again, even if the cheater is taken back by the person they cheated on.

Because it's not surprising that after something like this happens in a relationship, there is still much suspicion and resentment left behind. Cheaters end up leaving a trail of heartbreak and doubt in the wake of their misdeeds.

However, infidelity, is unfortunately very common. It doesn't matter if a couple is married or not, or what the cheater's gender is — this has sadly become such a widespread problem in many relationships.

It has become so extensive that multiple scientists have tried to get to the bottom of cheating for years now. With just a quick Google search, one can find countless articles and studies aiming to find out the what, where, and why of infidelity.

Why do people cheat? Well, it's actually pretty mind-boggling how finding answers for this subject has become so fascinating to the world. Seriously, cheating should be a science of its own by now!

But, perhaps, in our humble opinion, these studies should start taking a deeper look at Hollywood.

Yes, the celeb world is filled to the brim with cheating scandals. Even the most beautiful people in the world can't seem to escape the horror of relationship infidelity. And it doesn't help that their lives are put in the spotlight during probably the most painful time.

As to why anyone in their right mind would cheat on women like Sandra Bullock or Demi Moore is beyond us, but these are just a few ladies in a sea of famous women who have been wronged in the love department by their significant others.

When we hear about our favorite power couple being decimated by the woes of a cheating scandal, it can definitely be upsetting. If our favorite celebrities can't make their happily ever after last, then who can? It's a thought that many of us have about our own relationships.

If we try to look at it from the lense of Hollywood, it isn't too shocking. It's still 100 percent wrong, but not completely shocking.

Between Tiger Woods and Brad Pitt, it really isn't surprising that these Hollywood men cheat on their wives, is it?

They constantly are meeting new people, and being surrounded by beautiful women all the time doesn't really help the situation.

Whether alcohol or sex addiction was "to blame" for their discrepancies, these 10 famous men all have one thing in common: They've all been accused of straying from their marriages, cheating on their wives, creating turmoil in their relationships, and breaking their beloved's heart.

And each one, in its own unique way, shocked us.

So, let's take a look at some of Hollywood's biggest cheaters, and what went down in their love lives.