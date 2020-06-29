Scrub It Up, Boys! Here's What Women Really Think Of Male Hygiene

Get real about your sweat, cologne, and unwashed hair.

If you're going to get close to someone, physically or emotionally, at some point, their personal hygiene will come into play.

Does he brush his teeth on a regular basis? Does he shower as often as human beings should? Or, is he like Zac Efron, who would rather not shower after a very sweaty game of basketball? Gross.

While sweating, because it's natural, isn't exactly a no-no, not showering after this aforementioned sweat can be the kiss of death in a relationship! Guys, just think about how you smell everywhere after such an activity.

We asked what women think about male hygiene, what they'd put up with, what would make them run, and how to be attractive to women, in general.

Fellas, are you listening?

1. Sweaty can be hot

"I love sweaty dudes. Like not even lightly, just-worked-out fragrant. I like when it smells as if it's been stewing and very strong. I don't know why. I'm gross, I guess." —Amanda, 25

"I know I really like them if the sweat doesn't bother me. Otherwise, not really a turn on." —Becky, 29

"Sweating just for the sake of sweating, no. Sweating in the sweltering heat or because we’re having sex, hot." —Jen, 33

2. You better wash up

"They must be washed. And not wear bad cologne. Or too much cologne. Really, I just need to be able to breathe." —Rachael, 25

"I can't even with dirty guys. I think it's because I'm the type who showers two to three times a day in the summer. Even with guys I've loved, I've found their sweat or body odor repulsive. Maybe I haven't found the right guy." —Tanya, 30

"If he hasn't showered in a couple days and he's not a smelly person, then it’s fine. But the one major must for me is awesome dental hygiene. If he doesn't floss and brush regularly, I'm gone." —Lizzie, 34

3. Cologne vs. au natural

"My husband is pretty good about his hygiene from an actual hygiene standpoint. I do wish he were a cologne dude. I do wish that he spent about two more minutes on his hair because that extra two minutes would take him from hot to mega hot, but I also know that he's not a fashion dude. So, there's a wishful thinking aspect, but he's presentable and not smelly so I can't complain." —Colleen, 30

"I'd been smelling Bleu de Chanel for months and loved it. So I bought some for my boyfriend, and no thanks. It smells far better in my magazine than it does on my man. I guess I love HIS smell way more." —Lynn, 36

"Aftershave is nice, but cologne can be overpowering." —Ashley, 29

4. As for the unwashed hair debate

"I love unwashed hair on guys! I know this has everything to do with my childhood crush on Kurt Cobain. The smell really gets me excited.” —Lynne, 26

"Love it! Besides, I rarely wash mine, so why should I expect he washes his all the time?" —Leigh, 31

