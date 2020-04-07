This Man's Note About His Late Wife Made The Whole Restaurant Cry

Photo: Getty Images
This Man's Note About His Late Wife Made The Whole Restaurant Cry
April 7, 2020

Pass the tissues, please.

When a man walked into an eatery, unassumingly, and ordered a soda, the waitstaff at the restaurant couldn't help but notice that he was looking rather solemn.

"A guy came into my restaurant alone and sat at a table and only ordered a coke.

He looked sad so we thought something weird was going on. However, after he left, we found this note on a napkin with about $3 in change on the table.

We all teared up after we read this."

Photo: Reddit

We can all only hope to find a love as enduring as theirs.

