Kris Jenner Confirms She Made A Sex Video

Mom-ager, talk show host and ... pornographer?

Some things just run in the family, right? Like their raven hair and penchant for intense smoky eyes, apparently sex videos are also part of the Kardashian-Jenner gene pool.

In an old episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris and then-husband Bruce (now Caitlin) reveal they made an X-rated video of their own.

While Kim's video with Ray-J back in the day was leaked "accidentally", this time Kris' loose lips let the secret slip.

In the clip below, Caitlin/then-Bruce lectures Khloe about the danger of her sexy photos (taken for Lamar in an effort to "spice things up") leaking.

Sure, they're hot, but more in an 'I'm-auditioning-for-cat-woman' way than potentially shaming, but we digress. That's when Kris chimes in that she and Bruce have created a sex tape of their own.

Though it does little to deter the drop-jaw amusement of their growing family at the dinner table, Bruce quickly tries to button up by telling everyone it's actually an "exercise video." So that's what the kids are calling it these days, huh?

Then, unconvincingly, we might add, he says they erased it ... they think.

We think the odds are good that it's still around somewhere.

When Kim's sex tape leaked in 2007, mom-ager Kris was the genius behind spinning the possible disaster into a reality-TV empire. Countless shows later (seriously, we lost count!), including the recent launch of her very own daytime talk show Kris, we have to ask: Does sex tape lightening really strike twice?

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on August 13, 2013 and was updated with the latest information.