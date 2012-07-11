Scandalous.

It doesn't come as a surprise to the world that in the '80s, David Bowie and Mick Jaffer were seen everywhere together.

Whether they were filming "Dancing in the Street" or hanging out with Playboy model and lover to both men, Bebe Buell, the two seemed to be best friends.

But in the Mick Jagger biography, Mick: The Wild Life and Genius of Jagger, their friendship appears to have been a little more serious, prompting the question: Did Mick Jagger and David Bowie have an affair?

Allegedly, David Bowie and his wife Angie made it known that they were bisexual and shared partners, whereas Jagger was still coy about his sexual preferences.

But Jagger, who was infatuated with Bowie, wondered if maybe bisexuality was where the future was headed.

"It was the glitter era, and everybody wanted to be part of the bisexual revolution," explained singer Chuckie Starr, who ran into Jagger at a party in Beverly Hills the week that "Angie" hit number one, reveals the book. "Mick was no different. He was wearing rhinestones, blue eye shadow, and platform shoes."

So, it's no shock that soon the duo was seen everywhere with their wives: "sitting ringside at the Muhammad Ali-Ken Norton bout, hanging out at the London disco Tramp, yelling and stomping their approval at a Diana Ross concert, or just cuddling up together on a hotel room couch."