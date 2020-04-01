Why Mick Jagger Was Obsessed With Angelina Jolie For Two Years

Like Brad Pitt and the rest of the world, the Rolling Stones singer nursed a serious crush on Angie.

Thanks to a 2012 unauthorized biography, there has been a lot of interesting gossip about Mick Jagger.

Let's put aside those steamy rumors of how he supposedly had a gay affair (!) with David Bowie for a second, and turn our attention to another juicy tidbit in Christopher Andersen's Mick: The Wild Life and Mad Genius of Jagger.

Reportedly, the lead singer of The Rolling Stones met Angelina Jolie in 1997 on the set of his music video for "Anybody Seen My Baby," and became instantly obsessed with her (like the rest of humanity), even though she was married at the time to Johnny Lee Miller.

Supposedly, the then 22-year-old Angelina had just finished filming her breakout role in the film Gia and, like her character, was living a hard-partying and drug-addicted lifestyle.

Because of that, Jagger loved the element of danger that she brought to the table, (Not to mention, even with a shaved head Angelina was absolutely gorgeous!)

At first, the actress resisted Jagger's advances, but at the encouragement of her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, she agreed to spend a weekend with him in Florida that, "left her unimpressed and him wanting more."

Reportedly, the singer continued to phone Angelina constantly over the next two years, and even bought her a pair of diamong earrings.

But, Angelina only toyed with his feelings until she eventually moved on to a relationship with future husbands, Billy Bob Thorton and eventually, Brad Pitt, with whom she shares five children though they've sicne separated.

Elizabeth Cullen is a love and entertainment writer.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on July 12, 2012 and was updated with the latest information.