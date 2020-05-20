Man Puts Wife For Sale On eBay

Angry husband posts wife for £1, gets hundreds of bids up to £750K.

The US had the Bobbitts, and now the UK has the Osborns. And no, not those Osbournes.

Okay, maybe a penectomy ranks higher on the "ouch" scale than attempting to sell one's wife, but how about when you list her as "my lying, cheating, adulterous whore of a wife of 26 years" on eBay?

Yikes. It's not too hard to guess the backstory on this one.

In 2008, Paul Osborn evicted his wife, Sharon, from their home.

But he didn't stop there. He then took to the internet to try to sell her, and on eBay of all places.

I mean, could you imagine taking a scroll through eBay one day to check out the goods and finding this on there? Shirt, shoes, basketball, someone's wife... umm, what?

And despite the unflattering picture Osborn not-so-subtly chose of his wife, the enquiries came pouring in with eBay users forwarding the link worldwide and bids reaching to more than 1 million.

Well, maybe I was wrong. Perhaps people do often go looking for a possible love interest on eBay. Wait, does this mean that eBay was the original Tinder? Hmm, definitely looking into this one.

And what, per se, was Osborn's reasoning for doing all this? He claimed that his wife was having an affair with someone who she worked with.

He said, "I started checking her emails and I realized the rumors were true. They had been discussing their sex life together and making plans for the future. I was absolutely destroyed. I gathered all her stuff in bags and dumped it in the drive."

Mrs. Osborn was a railways manager, and Mr. Osborn was a traffic inspector. She denied his claims that she was having an affair, and police began to investigate him for harrassment. (They might also want to check out the rest of his eBay account. Just a suggestion.)

Osborn had reportedly already taken his wife back once before he started the whole eBay debacle. However, even after he took her back, he still thought she was cheating, and that's when he fired up the good old internet.

He said, “In a fit of rage I put the advert on eBay. I later took it off because I realised it wasn’t the right thing to do. I was just so angry.”

I'd like to think all's well that ends well, since Osborn did take down the post before the allotted auction time expired, thereby shattering the dreams of the hundreds who had already bid on Mrs. Osborn.

Then again, Paul later commented that he wished he could have sold her for that amount because, "it would have helped with the mortgage."

A couple questions: Who were the people doing the bidding? And how does this affect Mr. Osborn's eBay vendor ranking?

Oh, and please stay off eBay when looking for a date. Seriously, there are a million other (more legal) options out there nowadays, people.

Genevieve Lill is a writer and Editor in Chief of Simplemost.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on May 2008 and was updated with the latest information.