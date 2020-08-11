The 25 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces Of All Time

Cha-ching!

The fix is in on the most expensive celebrity divorces that have happened in the past 4 decades.

Today, famous people have loads of money and even with prenuptial agreements, they still give up tons of their money to the spouse they are divorcing. It's amazing how so easily they divorce after years and years of being together.

Every paper out there has an article on the most expensive celebrity divorces, but they don’t all have the same figures.

We thought we’d take it a step further and convert these celebrity divorce payouts into 2020 dollars. The list turned out a little something like this:

1. Neil Diamond & Marcia Murphey

Then: $151 million

Now: $181 million

They were together for 25 years, and Diamond said she was "Worth every penny."

2. Steven Spielberg & Amy Irving

Then: $100 million

Now: $120 million

This $100 million divorce was filed in 1994. The judge refused to accept their prenuptial agreement because it was scribbled on a napkin.

3. Mel Gibson & Robyn Gibson

Then: $425 million

Now: $498 million

The couple had been married for 31 years after Mel was arrested for drinking and driving. They split their $850 million in half. The couple has 7 kids together.

4. Kevin Costner & Cindy Silva

Then: $82 million

Now: $98 million

The couple divorced in 1994 when Silvia felt like Costner was straying away from her. She gave him an ultimatum: her, or the "sexy roles." He chose his acting career.

5. Kenny Rogers & Marianne Rogers

Then: $60 million

Now: $72 million

In 1993, Kenny Rogers divorced his fourth wife of five. And his most expensive was his divorce from Marianne that cost him $60 million.

6. Jeff & MacKenzie Bezos

Then: $38 billion

Now: $38.8 billion

The Amazon CEO was married to MacKenzie for 25 years before they broke up. The couple has 4 children together.

7. James Cameron & Linda Hamilton

Then: $50 million

Now: $60 million

There were rumors that Cameron was having an affair with an actress that caused Hamilton to file for divorce.

8. Michael Douglas & Diandra Luker

Then: $46 million

Now: $55 million

This couple divorced in 1995 after being married for almost 20 years. Douglas married her when she was 19, and she took him for half his net worth.

9. Ted Danson & Casey Coats

Then: $30 million

Now: $56 million

In 1992, Danson left Coates for Whoopi Goldberg.

10. Paul McCartney & Heather Mills

Then: $49 million

Now: $59 million.

The couple married in 2002 and they separated 4 years later because the media tore the couple apart. They finalized their divorce in 2008.

11. Lionel Richie & Diane Richie

Then: $20 million

Now: $24 million

In 1994, Diane filed for divorce and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason. They had 2 children together.

12. Mick Jagger & Jerry Hall

Then: $15–25 million

Now: $18–30 million

Their divorce in 1999 due to a rumored scandal that he fathered another child led to a divorce. She filed for divorce but because their Hindu ceremony was not a legally binding one, and they got an annulment.

13. Rupert Murdoch & Anna Torv

Then: $2 billion

Now: $2.4 billion

Rupert Murdoch’s $2 billion divorce from Anna Torv in 1999 was a ridiculously large sum for the year! But he’s more of a self-loving mogul, not a celebrity. We wonder if Kenny and Marianne Rogers at least made sport of it and gambled for their share of his fortune.

14. Johnny Depp & Amber Heard

Then: $7 million

Now: $7.6 million

They divorced in 2016 after allegations of domestic abuse after she filed a restraining order. They had been together for 4 years and were married for 15 months before they split. She donated her $7 million to the American Civil Liberties Union.

15. Mike Tyson & Robin Givens

Then: $10 million

Now: $21 million

Givens said that Tyson ended their relationship, and she never wanted his money.

16. Michael Strahan & Jean Muggli

Then: $15.3 million

Now: $20 million

They were married in 1999 then divorced in 2006. They had two children together, and he pays $18,000 a month in child support.

17. Hulk Hogan & Linda Claridge

Then: $36 million

Now: $43 million

Linda filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage from the professional wrestler in 2009.

She said, “You have single-handedly ruined our 25-year marriage and our family... my trust, my love, my future, our future family with grandchildren, holidays, weddings, our kids' lives, homes, their ability to trust, our poor animals, friends, neighbors, your career, finances, trademarks, retirement, your legacy, your reputation, your health... even your soul. You lost it all.”

Ouch.

18. Reba McEntire & Narvel Blackstock

Then: $47 million

Now: $51 million

The two got together in 1989 when he was her manager. The couple split in 2015 after being married for 26 years, and had a child, Shelby Blackstock.

19. Heidi Klum & Seal

Then: $50-$70 million

Now: $56-$79 million

Klum and Seal were married for 7 years, but decided to divorce in 2012. The couple has 3 children together. Klum filed for divorce because she didn't like how her out of control temper scared her children.

20. Harrison Ford & Melissa Mathison

Then: $85-$118 million

Now: $116-$161 million

They married 4 years after meeting on the set of Apocalypse Now and were together from 1979 to 2000. They separated but decided to try again. However, they did divorce in 2004.

21. Madonna & Guy Ritchie

Then: $76-$92 million

Now: $91-$111 million

When they divorced in 2008, Madonna had to pay her ex between $76-$92 million.

22. Michael Jordan & Juanita Vanoy

Then: $168 million

Now: $215 million

The couple has gone through a few divorce scares, but finally made the decision to divorce in 2006. The divorce was amicable and they broke their relationship off on good terms.

23. Tiger Woods & Elin Nordegren

Then: $110 million

Now: $130 million

The couple was together for 6 years and divorced after Woods admitted to having multiple affairs.

24. Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt

Then: $100 million

Now: $107 million

Their divorce has not yet been finalized, but they started their separation in late 2016.

25. Shannon Beador & David Beador

Then: $1.4 million

Now: $1.49 million

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador divorced in 2017 after multiple marital issues. They've both since moved on, but share 3 daughters together.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in March 2008 and was updated with the latest information.