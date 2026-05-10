3 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe’s Favorites On Monday, May 11

During the Waning Crescent Moon in Pisces on May 11, 2026, three zodiac signs are basically the universe’s favorites. This Pisces lunation is all about kindness and humility.

The universe tends to reward those who give unconditionally with deep feelings of contentment. On Monday, these astrological signs do just that. Our extraordinary acts of kindness put us in favor with a higher power. We don't show kindness expecting to be rewarded, but it sure does feel nice when we are.

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1. Aries

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Because you are there for someone on Monday, you literally change their life. It really doesn't take much, but you're smart enough to know what this person needs and kind enough to help them out with it.

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Although you did not set out to receive gratitude, you end up helping this other person so much that they shower you in praise and affection. During the Waning Crescent Moon in Pisces, you are a true hero in their life.

This makes you smile, Aries. The good vibes are so plentiful on this day that you feel as if this act of kindness was meant to be. You're the universe's favorite now, and what you give, you receive a thousandfold.

2. Libra

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On Monday, you happen to be the right person at the right time to help someone in your life, Libra. That's great because you love coming through for people and making them smile and even laugh. It gives you so much joy to be helpful in that way.

You just seem to have the right kind of personality to show up with some well-needed kindness. During the Waning Crescent Moon in Pisces, your words and actions are magnified. It comes naturally to you to help your loved ones in this way.

You feel as if the universe has smiled upon you, because helping others really does make you feel special. You're not doing it to feel special, of course, but that side effect certainly doesn't hurt.

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3. Gemini

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On Monday, you show up and say all the right things without even trying, Gemini. We all know how that can help a situation out, especially one that feels bleak.

During this sensitive lunar transit, you mind your words before you let them out of your mouth. You construct a way of communicating that is so kind and genuine that this day ends up being incredibly memorable for the person you speak to. Although you don't feel like you're doing anything that extraordinary, you have a hugely positive impact.

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You feel favored during the Waning Crescent Moon in Pisces and honored to be able to help someone out of a dark place. This is what you're best at, and it feels good. The universe is in full support of you now.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.