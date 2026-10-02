3 Zodiac Signs Get A Powerful Sign From The Universe When Venus Goes Retrograde On Saturday

Three zodiac signs are getting a powerful sign from the universe on Saturday. Venus goes retrograde in Scorpio on October 3, a big sign that it's time to make a serious change.

Venus retrograde is all about practicing self-love and self-respect. The universe is ultimately on your side, but this retrograde is just checking in to make sure you are on your side, too. That means no more self-criticism or judgment. The signal these astrological signs get on Saturday improves their lives in a meaningful way. It starts from within.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

If there's one thing you don't want to deal with any longer, it's the sound of your own voice complaining, Taurus. You've always been able to look on the bright side. On Saturday, the universe sends you a sign and lets you know it's time to put that into motion once again. No worries here! You're up for a lifestyle change, and you know it.

Advertisement

With Venus retrograde at play, you feel confident enough to make this happen. You have full faith that you can see this one through to the end. You've been hankering for more positivity in your life, and you've figured out what it takes to make that happen. Getting rid of this, that, and a few bad habits does the trick. You've got this!

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You've desperately needed to fix certain things in your life. But still, you've put it off. At this point, they've just become a way of life, but no more. On Saturday, the universe sends you a sign that it is go time. This is your chance to make some serious changes, Virgo. Sometimes, it really is all about timing, and during Venus retrograde, the timing feels right.

The sign you get from the universe on October 3 gives you the push you need. You are finally ready to make the necessary fixes. You want to feel the progress, rather than the stagnation you've gotten used to. During this powerful retrograde, you're able to apply self-love to all you do. This is your ticket to change and renewal. A little love goes a very long way!

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You've heard yourself say you're going to change this and that. You've talked a big game and made ambitious plans. Still, to this day, you haven't followed through on a lot of them. That's OK. Don't beat yourself up. Timing is important, Aquarius, and you were just waiting for the right moment. Right? Well, Venus retrograde is a sign from the universe that the time is now.

This is your chance to set some of those plans into motion. This is what you've been waiting for! All we can say is good for you because, truly, this is your lucky break. On Saturday, we can just stand back and watch you go. You've got big dreams, and people started to doubt you would ever make something of them. Well, now they are eating their words. You're making your dreams a reality, and good for you!

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.