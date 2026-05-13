Life Finally Gets Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After May 14, 2026

After May 14, 2026, life finally starts getting better for three zodiac signs. With Venus as our main cosmic influence, it's no wonder many of us feel lovable enough to share the feeling with others.

Self-love is one of life's biggest lessons. To love oneself is to treat one's body and mind with respect. We don't say yes to that which hurts us. During Venus direct, three astrological signs discover just how much better life becomes when we love ourselves wholeheartedly.

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1. Cancer

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The universe smiles on you on May 14, Cancer, mainly because you're able to see that you're not that bad. As a matter of fact, you're pretty incredible!

We're often taught from birth that we can't say nice things about ourselves for fear of coming across as egotistical. However, you've learned that loving yourself is the key to living a healthy and happy life. It's OK to be proud of who you are. In fact, you should be.

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It's easy to love yourself because you aren't on this earth to do anything less than that. Venus direct brings out your most lovable qualities, and because you're not standing in their way, the world gets to love you for them, too.

2. Libra

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It's very easy for people to love you, Libra. There's just something about you that is naturally charming. During Thursday's Venus transit, you feel good about yourself, and that makes it even easier for other people to admire you, too.

You aren't shy, though you aren't pushy either. You just show up as your authentic self, and because you are so magnetic, people want to be in your orbit. They just can't help it.

Plus, you're very loving to just about everyone. That friendly way about you makes you even easier to approach. On Thursday, you are greatly appreciated. Love and connection powerful things, and they make your life so much better.

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3. Leo

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On Thursday, you're in the spotlight, Leo, and that's exactly where you like to be. During Venus direct, your playfulness is the key to both your joy and that of those around you. You are just the right kind of person to disarm the masses, as you don't take things as seriously as a lot of other people do.

You're very natural when it comes to making people laugh. This is mainly because you're not asking anything of them. Your giving nature shows people that you are a safe space to turn to.

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The fact that you present no threat has people feeling very attracted to you right now. You are warm and kind. Venus's energy really brings out the best in you and helps you become the most lovable person on May 14.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.