3 Zodiac Signs Enter An Inspiring New Era Starting On April 26, 2026

Starting on April 26, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering an inspiring new era. Right now, we're on an artistic roll!

On Sunday, when Venus aligns with Neptune, inspiration doesn't just hit; it overwhelms. We feel the need to do something about the thing we want most this very second. This day is all about being creative and manifesting our desires. The inspiration may not last, so we must make the most of it while it's here.

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1. Cancer

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You don't always have the time or energy to honor inspiration when it arrives. However, on this day, you do. When Venus aligns with Neptune, you make the most of the inspiration you receive and become the most impressive person on the block.

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Sunday is a great day for you, Cancer, as you finally get to take your brilliant ideas and get to work. Whether you're focusing on an artistic project or something having to do with your career, you are motivated and passionate.

Right now, you are unstoppable, and no one dares to get in your way. They're massively impressed by what you can do, so get to it. You've got this! Make the most of this inspiring new era.

2. Leo

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When you go big, we all stand back and gawk over what you're able to create. On this day, when Venus aligns with Neptune, your inspiration takes us all to a whole new level, Leo.

Not only are you creative, but during this inspiring transit, you're also inventive. You come up with so many amazing ideas that not even you can keep up with yourself. However, that's exactly how you like it. You prefer your life to be fast-paced and filled with impossible ideas that you might just try to make real.

Take this day and make the most of it. You know personally that sometimes the well of inspiration dries up. So when inspiration hits, as it does on this day, you don't want to miss out. This is your chance to create something truly special.

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3. Pisces

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At this point, you don't see how anything you imagine can be kept to yourself. Your inspiration has reached a tipping point, and you simply cannot hold back, Pisces. You just have too many brilliant ideas to keep them all trapped in your head.

On Sunday, when Venus aligns with Neptune, you keep receiving hits of inspiration. It's as if the universe is uploading brilliance directly into your mind. It's rapid and meant for manifestation.

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You're so invested in what you come up with on this day that you won't have time for others. That's just fine because your people know that you get like this. You're entering an inspiring new era, and you intend to give it your all.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.