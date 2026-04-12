3 Zodiac Signs Enter An Inspiring New Era Starting On April 13, 2026

Starting on April 13, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering an inspiring new era. Monday's Waning Crescent Moon in Pisces taps into our intuitive side, and we feel as if something is calling to us.

We get the sense that we're here to create something or do something extremely inspired. Well, that's just fine and dandy. We've been wanting to get our hands on a good, solid project for months now. So, if this is the big change, then count us in.

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We feel the inspiration take hold, and we know that this is meant to be. We are here to get involved and create things. What inspires us during this lunar transit echoes through eternity.

1. Cancer

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It becomes very obvious to you during this highly inspiring day that you're not the only one who believes in you, Cancer. Everyone around you does, and that feels fantastic.

The Waning Crescent Moon in Pisces is a magical transit. It feels like the universe is giving you the go-ahead to start a new and amazing project that could actually take a bit of time. Yet, that's exactly what you want it to do.

The idea of getting into something that is going to take a few days or even weeks shows you the promise of engagement. It feels so good to know that you have something special to sink your teeth into. Enjoy it all!

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2. Scorpio

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When you get inspired, you're an absolute maniac. Everyone around you stands back and marvels at what you're capable of, while secretly cheering you on.

During the powerful Waning Crescent Moon in Pisces, you decide to give in to the whims of your creative imagination. You have a vision that isn't complete yet, and you mean to work it out, no matter how long it takes.

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In fact, taking your time with it is what gives the thrills. You are so wildly inspired on this day that you don't see this inspiration dying out any time too soon. Have a blast, Scorpio. Go all the way!

3. Sagittarius

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At one point, you felt curious about something, but you let it go, not wanting to dwell too hard on something you weren't really sure held your attention. Now, on this day, it's got you, hook, line, and sinker. You're letting your curiosity lead, and this works wonders.

This is when the tables turn for you, Sagittarius. Don't worry, though. It's all positive. During the Waning Crescent Moon in Pisces, you start believing in yourself fully, and this allows you to become a true superhero. Your inspiration is the stuff of legends, mostly because of what you make of it.

You are not one to stop once you begin something. If what you begin on this day is artistic, musical, or literary, you can trust that you are on the road to great success. Your creativity is at an all-time high.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.