3 Zodiac Signs Finally Start Feeling Inspired & Motivated Again On Wednesday, June 10

Starting on June 10, 2026, three zodiac signs begin feeling more inspired and motivated than they have in a long time. During Neptune direct, coming up with brilliant new ideas is basically par for the course.

For these astrological signs, Wednesday is all about fresh change. We're about to have an amazing day because once inspiration hits, we do something about it. There's really no other option. As we begin this new chapter, our minds are sharp, and we are ready to follow our hearts.

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1. Aries

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When you get a great idea, the first thing you want to do is get a feel for what others think of it. You may even come off as pushy at times, Aries, but that's OK. We're used to your enthusiasm.

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On Wednesday, Neptune has you tapping into that part of your mind where the most outrageous ideas are formed. For once, you're not concerned with what anyone else thinks. You believe that what you have in mind is possible, and so, you go for it.

While it's nice to have the support of friends, you're going to follow through on your idea even if they don't agree with it. You're independent that way, and you certainly don't mind being on your own. In fact, sometimes, it's fun.

2. Libra

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Inspiration hits you hard on this day, Libra. It has you thinking about what you can do to create something even better with another person in your life. On Wednesday, you want to collaborate.

It could be with a friend or a partner, and for business or pleasure. It doesn't matter. Either way, it's going to be big. Something in your mind snaps during this Neptune transit, and suddenly a spark of inspiration hits.

Once you get going, there really is no stopping you. You have a new idea in mind, and the last place it's going to stay is in your head. You're here to make your dreams come true, and you do so easily. You're sharing your ideas with others and working together to turn them into realities.

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3. Pisces

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There's nothing like a bit of Neptune energy to get those brain cells in shape, Pisces. You are totally up for the challenge during this day. In fact, you welcome it.

During Neptune direct, you have something on your mind, and it's starting to form into a fantastic new idea. It never occurred to you before, but now that it's a budding thought, you want to go with it all the way. Neptune is your ruling planet, and it's ushering you into an inspiring new era on Wednesday.

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You notice that you are thoroughly uninhibited right now, and that is new for you. Even though your idea is wacky, you're completely into sharing it with the world and hearing what others think. This is mainly because you trust that it's good!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.