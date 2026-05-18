3 Zodiac Signs Feel Immense Happiness Starting On May 19, 2026

Starting on May 19, 2026, three zodiac signs feel immense happiness. When Mercury aligns with Neptune, we're able to rid ourselves of the sadness and stress that only brings us down.

There are moments when we think that we're never going to get out of whatever dark tunnel we've found ourselves stuck in. Well, the good news is that we're already out. On Tuesday, we get to watch the sadness in our lives permanently fade away. For these astrological signs, it was just a matter of time.

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When we check in with our true feelings, we find that right now in the present moment, there's actually nothing wrong. Nothing is stopping us from living happy, healthy lives.

1. Cancer

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On this day, you finally feel like enough is enough. You're ready to let it all out and free yourself from that nagging feeling of sadness and loss. It's consumed your life for too long already.

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You are way too familiar with feeling sad, and you know that this kind of blue feeling doesn't do you any good. It's also starting to affect other people in your life, and that may be what makes you snap on Tuesday. You're unwilling to bring other people down with you.

When Mercury aligns with Neptune, you take responsibility for your actions and your attitude. The truth is that you don't want to put this sadness on anyone else, and so, you make a conscious effort to live in the present. You're choosing hope and happiness now.

2. Pisces

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You see now that you have spent way too much time feeling sad for reasons you're not even sure of anymore. At some point, this melancholy took over and just never left. On Tuesday, you decide that you've had enough.

You are the one who gets to decide how much sadness you endure. For some reason, this transit hits you in just the right way to jumpstart your transformation.

Jupiter is your ruling planet, and when it aligns with Mercury, you remember what it's like to be optimistic. So, you consciously make yourself walk away from the sadness that has lingered for too long already. You open the door for it, and you show it the way out, Pisces.

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3. Sagittarius

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Sadness has no place in your world anymore, Sagittarius. Really, it never did. While we all have memories and regrets, you don't feel like you need to spend any additional time thinking about these things when all they do is bring you down.

When Mercury aligns with Jupiter on Tuesday, your natural inclination to look to the bright side is highlighted. You see that you do have a choice after all, and you choose happiness.

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The sadness that you experienced was justified and real, but thankfully, it was also temporary. There is no need to keep it in your life any longer. The knowledge of this alone brings you freedom and peace of mind.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.