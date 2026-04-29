3 Zodiac Signs Feel Immense Happiness Again Starting On April 30, 2026

Starting on April 30, 2026, three zodiac signs are feeling immense happiness again. We're ending April on a joyful note because we decide to see the bright side, no matter what.

During this past month, we've come to understand that our minds belong to us. No amount of bad news can enter the sacred space unless we give it consent. The Scorpio Moon is very empowering, especially for these astrological signs. We leave April on a happy note because we insist on it. This is our life, and we can be happy if we so choose.

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1. Sagittarius

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This past month has been a real strain on your nerves, Sagittarius. But then again, it's you, and you're not really the type of person who lets others get to you. You certainly won't let other people make you feel hopeless.

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On Thursday, the Moon moves from Libra into Scorpio, and this lunar event has you standing up to the negativity and forging your own path forward. You're not looking for anyone's approval. If there's anyone out there who can't deal with your personal space and happiness, then that really is their problem.

As for you, you're taking back your sovereignty and doing that thing you do so well: being yourself. You don't care what anyone else has to say, nor should you. Happiness is yours because you make it so.

2. Virgo

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It's hard for you to imagine that you can actually walk out of this month feeling good about life. Yet, the truth is, you do, simply because you're not buying into all the misery.

This is your life, Virgo, and you can decide to look on the bright side. When the Moon moves out of Libra and into Scorpio, you understand that you are the only one who gets to write the script for your life. You are surrounded by friends and loved ones, so all is well in your world.

You're not letting others rob you of your joy any longer. Even if you come off as snobbish for it, you really don't mind what others think of you. This is, after all, your life to live. You choose to be happy, and that is your right!

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3. Aquarius

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If you let yourself cave in to all of the negativity and the ten thousand promises of hard times to come, then you'll go out of your mind. This is exactly why you choose to think positively and leave this month on a happy note.

During the Scorpio Moon, you are very aware that this is your life. No matter what goes on around you, you still have this sense of independence and autonomy. You are a free thinker, and no one can take that away from you.

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You don't have to move with the crowd simply because the crowd's energy is so strong. That's you in a nutshell, Aquarius. You do things your way, always. You're walking out of this month knowing who you are, and that is a happy and wise individual.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.