Hard Times Finally Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 3, 2026

On May 3, 2026, hard times are finally coming to an end for three zodiac signs. This is a season for letting go.

We've spent an awfully long time carrying things that do not serve us. Finally, our day has come to release the burdens. Outdated patterns and old fears have no place in our lives any longer. For a while, we felt hopeless. However, on Sunday, during the Waning Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius, the hard times are on the way out for good. There's no reason to worry!

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1. Cancer

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The end of hard times has been a long time coming, Cancer. It's something you've had to negotiate for a while now. It's heavy and comes with way too many attachments.

The truth is that releasing yourself from this burden isn't going to be easy. If it were simple, you would have done it long ago. However, it is certainly going to be worth it. You needn't worry yourself about the subject anymore.

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The Waning Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius brings you a different mindset, and that's exactly what you need. This lunar transit gives you another way of seeing the same thing, and this insight changes everything. Now, you really can walk away from the hard times once and for all. It's a done deal.

2. Scorpio

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Over the last few weeks, you made a huge effort to reduce your stress levels, but you weren't sure it really made a difference. Well, it has. On Sunday, it becomes clear that every effort you've made so far has worked. Nicely done!

So, after this major transformation, you're good to go. You did all you possibly could to free yourself from one particular hardship, and now you can walk away scot-free.

During the Waning Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius, you feel so much relief. You get the idea that if you try hard enough, things eventually fall into your lap. You did it, Scorpio. You freed yourself! Congrats!

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3. Libra

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On Sunday, everything that needed to be tended to is finally done. It sure feels nice to check things off your to-do list. You're back on track, and what's more, this gives you some awesome free time.

You've made some good choices over the last few weeks, and those decisions have you feeling liberated. You're done dragging around unnecessary burdens. Now, you can spend your time doing things that bring you joy.

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During the Waning Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius, the hardships that seemed like a permanent part of your life are no more. That's because you didn't just sit around and hope that they would go away on their own. You made all of this happen, Libra. Now, you can kick back and celebrate. Nicely done!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.