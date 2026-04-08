3 Zodiac Signs Have Been Feeling Stuck Lately, But That Changes After April 9, 2026

Three zodiac signs have been feeling stuck lately, but that changes after April 9, 2026. During the Waning Gibbous in Capricorn, an ah-ha moment arrives, and the meaningful insight that comes with it is not lost on us.

This practical lunar energy helps us understand that perhaps we've been doing it wrong all this time. Maybe there's another perspective we need to take if we are to reach the kind of success we have in mind.

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For these astrological signs, Thursday is all about paying close attention to what happens and letting it simmer within our minds. Then we act on it, with purpose and intention. There's a reason we're changing our viewpoints, and we need to understand why.

1. Taurus

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There have been many things you didn't want to look at because once you did, you knew you would have to do something about them. For a while there, you were quite simply too lazy to deal with it all. Ignorance is bliss, as they say. Yet, on April 9, you finally feel like you're ready. You not only feel ready to look, but also ready to act.

Stagnation plays a role in our lives sometimes, but only so far. And now, its role is over. You've been stuck, and now it's time to move forward. The real momentum starts for you on Thursday, Taurus, as the insights pour in and you really get a taste of what lies ahead. You want to be the one who steers this bit of fate, and so you get up, and you do it!

2. Scorpio

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You receive some life-changing and very positive information on Thursday. It's inspiring enough for you to want to start over, entirely, Scorpio. You've got a few serious decisions to make, all of which seem much easier to do as of this day. What felt blocked and confusing at one point now seems like a piece of cake. You can do this!

You're motivated to get to the next level, and the only way you can do it is by doing it. It's that simple. You've broken it down, and now, there can be no excuses. You know what to do. You've got this!

3. Pisces

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You have always been open to influence, and sometimes you realize that not every influence is good. That's why this day is so important for you. It has you seeing the real difference between what is right for you and what is wrong.

Thursday's astrological energy is so strong that it has you looking deeply into your own mind, Pisces. You find that all you have to do is forgive yourself. You stood in your own way, but no more. Now that you know what was keeping you stuck, you can move forward. You are connected to a much higher power now. The insight you receive during this day puts you in a better position to right the wrongs of the past, while building yourself a beautiful and safe future.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.