3 Zodiac Signs Enter An Era Of Wealth & Abundance From Now Until April 19, According To An Astrologer

Three zodiac signs are in an era of wealth and abundance from now until April 19, 2026. According to astrology and manifestation coach Georgina Easterbook, the heavy Aries energy during this time is working heavily in their favor.

A powerful Aries stellium is building between now and April 19, with the Sun, Moon, Mercury, Mars, Saturn, and Neptune all gathering in this fire sign. According to intuitive Magdalena McClellan, this bold Aries energy encourages taking action on making manifestations come true rather than simply thinking about it. For the next couple of weeks, "you are going to feel pushed," McClellan said in a video, because the universe is urging you to "finally believe that you're worth more."

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These astrological signs are taking the universe's hint and entering a powerful era of wealth and abundance that improves their lives in several ways.

1. Taurus

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Though you prefer a much slower pace than the impulsive action Aries is known for, Taurus, you're in an era of wealth and abundance that comes from having Venus in your sign. Venus in Taurus "is about to bring some serious opportunities," Easterbrook explained, "especially things connected to luxury, value, and financial growth."

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While you might not feel it yet, this Aries season is activating your confidence to the point that you'll seek out new opportunities instead of simply waiting for them to fall into your lap. From getting a raise to unexpectedly being offered an appealing new job, money is coming in for you over the next few weeks in one way or another.

That being said, it won't come without putting in a little elbow grease. You know better than anyone that abundance is usually earned, not merely gifted. As long as you're willing to put in the hard work, expect an era of wealth like never before!

2. Scorpio

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Scorpio, you've been going through it for a while now. After experiencing family drama and issues in your love life, you'll be pleased to know that an era of wealth and abundance has just begun for you.

"This is because the astrological new year is activating your productivity and work sector," according to Easterbrook, "Meaning that the work you put in right now will directly relate to your success later down the line."

Knowing this, it's a great time to use this ambitious Aries energy to get your act together. While it's tempting to let life take its natural course, working hard is extremely rewarding right now. Whether it's a side hustle or applying to other jobs, life is bound to work out in your favor so long as you're making an honest effort.

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3. Aries

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With so much energy in your sign, Aries, you're in a rare and powerful era that's leading to wealth and abundance. It's your zodiac season until April 19, and "When the Sun moves through your sign," Easterbrook explained, "it amplifies your confidence, your ambition, and your willingness to take risks."

In the moment, it may feel like you're not quite sure which way is up. But don't be afraid to take some smart risks, because "these risks are gonna lead directly to your financial success," Easterbrook said.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.