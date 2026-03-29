4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On March 30, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on March 30, 2026 as Venus breaks free from Chiron after entering Taurus today.

Chiron in Aries brought up painful situations that felt hard to overcome. There were things that you didn't realize until Venus was conjunct the Wounded Warrior in Aries. But now that their time together is over, healing begins. Venus in Taurus reminds you that ownership isn't about having more than enough. It must also involve purpose.

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On Monday, these astrological signs are aiming for true abundance that comes from within. Hugs, hand holding, and long talks while going for a simple walk go a long way. A good life doesn't have to be expensive. It just needs to feel good.

1. Pisces

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Life felt both blessed and complicated when Venus was in Aries. But now that she's entering Taurus on March 30, you feel a little better. You can relax your mind and allow your thoughts to flow. You aren't under a rigid sense of urgency.

Instead, what needs time gets it. What requires ease is tended to. The type of good fortune a day like this produces is inner peace. Instead of struggling to catch up, you're slowing down and let yourself feel happy.

2. Gemini

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There's something about peaceful surrender that gives you your life back. On March 30, you're releasing a situation that is no longer working for you. All that mental energy you've expended is gone. You master the art of letting go, and what follows is true luck.

The drain of your emotional investment is no more. You feel a little bit lighter because the weight of doing what you dislike is over. Venus in Taurus breaks the stronghold duty and obligation that it had on you while it was in Aries. You are back in control of your life in such a sweet way. Even those who distance themselves seem happier and thankful for their freedom.

3. Sagittarius

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Sagittarius, Venus in Taurus makes you beautiful in ways that you didn't know you could be. There's an inner glow that magnifies your outer presence on March 30. Your body, mind, and spirit align in such a way that resets your spirit. You aren't worried about what others think about your sense of style. You choose to wear things that match up with the person you want to be.

There's an allure to your habits and the way you carry yourself today. The ease with which you present yourself to others makes people admire you and like being in your presence. If there's such a thing as the it factor, you have it!

4. Aries

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Venus in your sign was nice while it lasted, but it's good for the planet of beauty to find herself in Taurus on March 30. Venus in her home sign means you enter a period where money flows more readily into your life. You start to work on your financial goals. Paying down a little debt here and there where you can. If you have an idea for a side gig, you pursue it.

Aries, you talk about the future. You get creative with your best friend or ask someone to tell you what they think you need to know for some insight and advice. Life can be complicated, but today, it feels simple. It's as if your life can be mapped out without any conflicts.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.