4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On May 20, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on May 20, 2026. The Moon is in Cancer, and Wednesday is the last day of Taurus season.

The winds of change are here, and you are tired of struggling to get more out of life. That's why the Moon in Cancer is perfect for today's horoscope. This pushes you toward your feelings, and there's nothing better than connecting with your heart. It helps you to put together a plan guided by your dreams and what feels right to you.

Advertisement

With the Sun in Taurus on the very last day, there's a craving for more out of life, but not just something flashy. You want comfort and simplicity, and today's energy promises an easy-peasy way to get your dreams. You're on the path to luck and abundance if you're one of these astrological signs.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On Wednesday, you're attracting abundance and luck by simply being yourself. Taurus, you are so good at everything you do without pushing or struggling. As a natural-born money sign, you know that money spent isn't worthwhile if you're uncomfortable. You want the coziest situation money can buy, and that's what the last day of the Sun in your sign promises.

You're standing at the edge of something big, saying it's time to take a leap and try. Fortunately for you, the Cancer Moon is in your sector of communication. People are there to encourage you. You're going to hear things through songs or while watching a show, confirming what you already know in your heart is real. Today's luck is that you're ready and your mind is open. You have all you need inside of yourself to shoot for the stars. Go, Taurus, go!

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

What a big day you have ahead of you, Aries. Two sectors of your life are activated at the same time: money and your home. On May 20, you attract abundance and luck that directly affects each. With the intensity of Taurus season's last day, you'll know what you need to do with a sentimental object. Perhaps you need to buy something to make your life easier. Having more time can really improve your life on a high level.

This day is ultra-personal for you thanks to the Cancer Moon. It encourages you to listen to your heart when something feels right. You have to believe in yourself, especially if buying something feels selfish to you today. Don't let fear stop you from doing what you know is needed to take your life to the next level. You've got this, Ram!

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Gemini, there's a part of you always changing, and then there's a side that's sometimes stuck in the past. When the Sun is in the final degrees of Taurus, you're ready to pivot. You know that it's time to say goodbye to yesterday because tomorrow is on the horizon. You attract abundance and luck on May 20 by closing the door to influences from the past (like that pesky ex) that hold you back. You keep a mental list and know exactly what those are already.

Thankfully, the Moon in Cancer encourages you to take this action seriously. You feel the cost of holding on more than ever. Instead of wasting time or your energy, you take a leap of faith and cut out. You know it's the right thing to do. At first, it will be stressful, but once relief kicks in, you'll be as good as new.

4. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

It's a very good day for you, Cancer. Since the Moon is in your sign on May 20, you're a luck magnet. You wake up feeling like you could just walk into a room and sense the energy. Your intuitive energy is high, and you're here for it.

With the Sun in Taurus, at a finishing degree, your friendship sector is active, too. You're going to get invited somewhere or have a conversation with a friend. That moment can be life-changing for you. Not only do you attract what you need in your life, but on top of that, it involves your friends. You couldn't ask for anything more. You don't really want to succeed if your people can't benefit. Today, things take a turn in the right direction. You love your friends, and they love you right back. This moment feels worth waiting for.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.