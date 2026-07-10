Hard Times Come To An End For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Sunday, July 12

Hard times are coming to an end for four Chinese zodiac signs on July 12, 2026. Sunday is a Fire Pig Stable Day during the Wood Goat month and Fire Horse Year.

Fire energy gives you the motivation to move ahead while Wood gives you an edge because you do the things that improve your future. If you make plans, you keep them to yourself. You put others on a need-to-know basis and it keeps your mind at peace.

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The challenges are over for these animal signs who do what they need to do right now because the window of opportunity is wide open.

1. Pig

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Thankfully, you're at a turning point that marks the end of a long, long chapter of your life that, quite frankly, you are ready to forget. Money lately has been a real sore spot, but you've stayed responsible the whole time. You've worked so hard for so long, believing that karma would eventually turn a helping hand in your favor.

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On Sunday, something borderline miraculous happens. You do one thing that gets you out of the hole you're in. You feel so full of hope now. The universe sees you, Pig. The strength you needed comes back to you to face the future. You believe in yourself again, and it feels incredibly good.

2. Tiger

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Tiger, you aren't exactly an argumentative person, but you also aren't the type of person who sits by quietly being blamed for problems you didn't cause. Lately, you've felt like you're on trial with judgmental people. They don't seem able to talk about things openly either. You walk into the room and sense tension. It's annoying, and too many times you've thought about giving up.

But on July 12, other people seem to soften. You're not exactly sure what's changed, but you don't need to know, really. You just want peace to arrive without that nagging tension that you broke something and have to fix it. Conversations are more open and receptive. For you, that is enough to say this hard time is officially over.

3. Rabbit

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Rabbit, you honestly didn't think a project would take as long as it did. You know that you tend to underestimate timelines, but you really tried to hit the mark this month. You missed, and you learn, but right now you regret it. Truth be told, no one has suffered more than you. For days, you've dreaded going to work to do a thankless task, and yet here you are moving forward like a boss.

Then on July 12, things are done and over. You can hardly believe it. You deserve a medal for everything you've accomplished. Tonight, not only are your tough times over, you are going to treat yourself to your favorite dessert! This is a real reason to celebrate your success!

4. Goat

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Oh, the guilt you've felt over something you did that was, for lack of a better word, immature. You know that people grow and learn as they make mistakes. But you have never truly forgiven yourself. You held on to a personal grudge, and it has led you down this self-sabotaging spiral for so long.

But something odd happens on July 12, Goat. You wake up feeling like a new person. Some of those feelings are still there, but they don't control you anymore. The way you view yourself is better.

You're the person who gets to decide how your future will turn out. You're not worried about who will judge you (maybe, still a little bit), but it doesn't prevent you from saying yes to things you want to do out of fear.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.