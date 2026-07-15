People Who Stay Mentally & Physically Strong After 70 Usually Don’t Forget To Do 10 Things

Some adults in their 70s seem to have more energy than people half their age. They go for regular walks, remember everyone's birthday, try new hobbies, and make the rest of us wonder what the secret is to staying so youthful.

Most people who maintain their strength even as they age usually don't rely on any particular life hack. They stick with a handful of smaller habits that pay off year after year that make a noticeable difference.

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The things people who stay mentally and physically strong after 70 pretty much never forget to do:

1. They keep moving, even when they don't feel like it

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Physical health is especially important to aging adults. Now, this doesn't mean they have to run a marathon or lift heavy weights to stay in good shape. It's the small moments of movement built into everyday life that keep them in the best shape possible.

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It could look like a morning walk, working in the garden, playing with grandkids, or even taking the stairs instead of the elevator. Regular movement helps maintain muscle strength and balance while also supporting heart health. The key is consistency, not intensity.

2. They challenge their brains

Adults over 70 know how important it is to keep their minds busy. The brain is like a muscle, and the more it's used, the more efficiently it works. Doing crossword puzzles, picking up a new hobby, playing a musical instrument, or learning a new language all encourage their brains to form new neural connections.

Staying mentally active doesn't have to be boring and hard, either. They do things they truly enjoy, and it doesn't always require a ton of effort. Stepping outside their mental comfort zone reminds their brains that they're still capable of performing and growing, even as they get older.

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3. They nurture their relationships

One thing that people over 70 who stay mentally and physically strong have in common is that they don't try to make it through life alone. They stay connected with friends, family, neighbors, and even acquaintances they see regularly. Those conversations provide everything from laughter, encouragement, new perspectives, and a reminder that someone cares.

Of course, their relationships aren't measured by the size of their contact list. Even if they know hundreds of people, all they really need are a handful of good, meaningful connections that they can count on.

4. They prioritize getting good sleep

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People who stay sharp into their later years understand that sleep is part of a regular maintenance schedule, not a luxury. During sleep, the body repairs and resets itself while the brain processes information and memories. Skimping out on rest will drain your internal battery faster than anything else.

The goal is to give yourself the best chance of waking up feeling refreshed more often than not. This could look like creating a calming evening routine, skipping caffeine late in the day, and getting off your screens before bed. Y

5. They eat with their long-term health in mind

Good nutrition isn't complicated or restrictive for people who continue to thrive after 70. They don't chase every trendy diet that pops up. Instead, they fill their plates with time-tested and reliable foods: plenty of vegetables, fresh fruit, protein, whole grains, and healthy fats. These choices fuel their bodies, support their hearts, and keep their brains functioning properly.

On the other hand, they're also not afraid to indulge in their favorite comfort foods now and then. Most older adults have already figured out that balance is much easier to stick to than perfection. They can savor a special treat without turning it into a guilty conscience.

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6. They manage their stress

Stress is a natural part of life, but it doesn't have to take over. People who refuse to slow down after 70 know that they can't control every obstacle that comes their way, but they can control how they respond to these challenges.

They don't carry worry around with them all day. They find healthy ways to release this tension and focus on the things that really matter.

7. They find a sense of purpose

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Those who continue living fulfilling lives after 70 always wake up with a reason to look forward to the day. They keep something meaningful in their lives to give structure to the day and remind them that they still have much to contribute.

A sense of purpose also helps keep the mind engaged. Rather than just feeling like the days are passing by, they find ways to stay curious, make plans, solve problems, or challenge themselves.

8. They stay curious

Resilient adults over 70 aren't satisfied with what they already know and understand. Learning doesn't stop after school, and they keep their mind open to new experiences that can enrich their lives.

Staying curious keeps life feeling fresh and exciting. It's fun to ask questions, try new things, and be interested in the ever-changing world around them. Every day offers an opportunity to discover something new.

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9. They pay attention to their health

Good health doesn't happen by accident, especially as you get older. People who remain strong in body and mind after 70 pay attention to the signals their bodies are sending them and don't brush things off as "just getting older."

Routine health care is a priority. Regular checkups, eye exams, dental visits, and recommended screenings help them stay informed about their well-being. Strong, healthy older adults don't wait for a problem to force them to make changes.

10. They laugh often

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People who age exceptionally well tend to understand one important thing: life is too precious to take everything seriously. They make room for laughter and moments of joy, even when things aren't going right. They reminisce with friends over old memories, enjoy a good comedy, or simply find humor in the surprises that come along with getting older.

Staying young at heart has little to do with the number on a birthday cake. It comes from remembering that there is still plenty of happiness to be found in every stage of life.

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.