6 Reasons People Who Fall Asleep Listening To Nature Sounds Are Way Happier

Some bedtime routines just work better than others.

We all have our little rituals that help us fall asleep. For some, it's drinking a cup of sleepytime tea before getting under the covers, while others need their room extra cold with a box fan running nearby. One of the most common nighttime routines is listening to music, white noise, or calming sleep sounds. But the best option may not be your favorite songs. It may be nature sounds that don't overstimulate the mind, like rain, ocean waves, birds, or the gentle rustle of leaves. People who fall asleep listening to nature sounds aren't just getting better rest. They may also be happier because their minds and bodies find it easier to calm down at night.

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Here are 6 reasons why people who fall asleep to nature sounds are happier:

1. They fall asleep more easily

Our minds can be easily distracted by the noise around us. Things like scrolling through videos on your phone, having an active conversation with a loved one, or even eating may give us the illusion of creating a "sleepy" mentality, but they do the exact opposite.

This mental unrest due to overstimulation is called cognitive arousal, and it plagues many of us. When your mind is racing or even just actively engaged in a task, it won't be ready to wind down until much later.

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For those who listen to nature sounds, though, their brains are much more engaged in a state of calm that limits distractions. The soothing sound of crashing waves or a gentle drizzle can help sync our brains with the patterns that support deep sleep.

These nature sounds, often projected from a noise machine, can also mask auditory distractions that may occur throughout the night; instead of focusing on the sound of the house settling or the neighbor's restless pet, we can slip into a restorative state of sleep.

2. They feel less stuck in fight-or-flight mode at night

Our fight-or-flight response helps us assess potentially dangerous situations; however, at night, being too alert can keep you up. If your brain is constantly scanning for danger, it will be difficult to fall asleep.

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When you're overly alert, your heart rate increases, and a burst of glucose is released to energize the body in an emergency. This may be helpful when you're taking a solo walk, but not in the comfort of your own bed.

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People who listen to nature sounds while falling asleep may help their bodies settle into a rest-and-digest state. This cycle engages the parasympathetic nervous system, which counteracts the tension we experience and prevents our bodies from overworking.

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Typically, signs that this system is doing its job include slower breathing, a lower heart rate, and a more relaxed body. These symptoms are a telltale sign of great sleep that allows the body to truly restore itself after a long day.

3. Their bodies relax, which may help lower stress and blood pressure

Similar to the effects of the parasympathetic nervous system, nature sounds can cut back the stress we experience before bed. Whether that tension builds from the events of the workday or you're dreading something on your schedule tomorrow, listening to these gentle sounds can help your mind focus on one thing: sleep.

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Research suggests that calming nature sounds may help reduce stress, making it easier for the mind to prepare for sleep. This calmer state may also support the brain chemicals involved in mood and sleep, including serotonin. These feel-good chemicals boost your mood, and when they work together, they can help you fall asleep faster.

Serotonin is not just a bonus; it's necessary for sleep. This chemical is needed to create melatonin, the hormone that regulates your sleep-wake cycle. Having an easy wake-up is just as important as going to bed; feeling refreshed in the morning can prepare us for whatever is at hand.

4. They give their minds more room to be creative

It's no surprise that nature has been a source of inspiration for creatives for centuries. When we see a butterfly, a field of flowers, or a foamy wave at the beach, we feel more connected to ourselves and the world. A small moment like that can ground us and make the stressful parts of life feel smaller, too.

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When you're able to let go of tension at night, it leaves room for ideas to come together. Some of our best strokes of genius come when our mind is at peace. Similar to listening to music or white noise while you work, nature sounds can help us work through complicated problems we've been experiencing by giving us a clearer, more focused mind.

This new perspective will make us more confident in the ideas we spark up. Creativity and happiness often go hand in hand, with each affecting the other. When we're given space to grow and think outside the box, we feel more accomplished. Similarly, the happier we are, the more confident we'll feel in straying from the crowd to produce something extraordinary.

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5. They wake up feeling more productive

Some of us get by with only a handful of hours of sleep, and we still manage to get things done. But think about how much more you can accomplish when your body is refreshed in the morning.

Since individuals who listen to nature sounds fall asleep more easily, they may move through their sleep cycles more smoothly, which can contribute to a more restful night. Instead of dragging out of bed in the morning, they're able to get up at the sound of their alarm, completely ignoring the snooze button.

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Good sleep clears our minds; if you've dealt with insomnia, you've probably experienced longer days due to a sluggish brain. Waking up feeling well-rested boosts important skills such as decision-making, stress management, and energy. These attributes are absolutely vital to your overall health, especially if the day is crammed with work, family activities, and errands.

6. They manage their emotions better

Due to its health benefits, listening to nature sounds when falling asleep (or even throughout the day in moments of stress) can be a great way to combat depression or anxiety. The tranquility we experience while engaging with nature translates into a level-headed mind, so when negative emotions creep in the future, we're able to deal with them with a steadier hand.

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Those who lack good sleep are more susceptible to impulsivity and social burnout. It's hard to pour from an empty cup, and if you're not prioritizing your own health, you won't be able to help others.

With a peaceful night of sleep under your belt, you'll be less quick to anger and more empathetic. This is important not only when interacting with your loved ones but also when caring for yourself. Treating self-care as a necessity will benefit your mind and body; when you start to experience emotions like sadness, jealousy, or anger, you'll give yourself more grace and approach them with a balanced perspective.

Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is on lifestyle, wellness, human-interest, and relationships.