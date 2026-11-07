Unhappy People Often Have 8 Everyday Habits That Drain All The Joy From Their Lives

People who are unhappy can sometimes adopt habits they don’t realize are keeping them sad. Think of scrolling first thing in the morning and getting caught in a loop of bad news. That doesn't exactly spark joy.

Unhappy people already struggle with positivity. Once they fall into daily habits that drain them more, getting through the day can feel impossible. By switching their mindset, they can improve their lives. But that's easier said than done.

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Daily habits that keep sad people from feeling joy in their lives:

1. They pick up their phone as soon as they wake up and doomscroll

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Most of us reach for our phones first thing in the morning. We check emails and scroll on social media. While there are good things online, that's not always the case. Experts argue that scrolling first thing in the morning can ruin our day before it even starts.

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Doomscrolling fuels stress and anxiety. You know that saying misery loves company? It's the same with scrolling. When we are already sad, we crave stories that fit that narrative.

2. They have an inner voice that tells them they don't measure up to everyone else

When we view everyone as competition, it may be hard to find the good things in our lives. Focusing on everyone else takes away your shine. Almost like a rain cloud following you around. It takes a lot of confidence to realize other people are not your competition.

Even when we try, we can still fall into the trap of comparison. Think of it this way: Someone keeps getting promoted at work while you stay stagnant. It’s frustrating, and you can’t help but think it’s because they are better than you and your time will never come. That mindset can keep you from achieving because you are too busy comparing yourself to your colleague.

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3. They dwell on mistakes they made in the past

At some point, we’ve all looked back on past decisions and wish we could change them. They don't even have to be big things. It's like when you accidentally think someone is waving at you and you wave back, but they're really greeting the person behind you.

We put so much pressure on ourselves to get things right the first time. Life doesn’t work that way.

Our brains often ruminate on the negative. Playing the same situation over and over in hopes of a different result will never get us anywhere. Being so hard on yourself can cause serious unhappiness that drains the life out of you.

4. They make up excuses to avoid seeing friends and family

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When you’re unhappy, it can be hard to be around others. But staying away from people only makes things worse. Whether they realize it or not, they slip away from friends and family and fold into themselves. Loneliness sets in, and that makes life even more joyless.

Even if they don’t think they're lonely, isolation impacts their physical and mental health. Surrounding themselves with people who love and care about them can help change their mindset. However, when they’re caught up in this unhealthy cycle, they’re too drained and unhappy to let someone else in.

5. They put things off until it’s too late

I’m guilty of procrastinating. It's one of my least favorite things about myself. Every time I put something off, I know it will come back to bite me. For some reason, that’s not enough to keep me from repeating the cycle. It drains me, but apparently not enough to change. Unhappy people can relate to me on this.

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Procrastination can be a deliberate attempt to avoid a task by seeking distractions. If someone is unhappy and struggling with their mental health, they might do anything they can to wiggle out of their responsibilities. Once it’s too late, they can’t go back and fix the problem.

6. They let people take advantage of them

After reading this heading, I know you’re thinking of someone you gave way too many chances. I know I am. This person drained you daily. They expected too much of you and made you feel bad about yourself. Why did you keep them around for so long?

Walking away isn’t as easy as it sounds, especially when you're already unhappy. Most of us want to see the good in everyone and will stick around to see it happen. Sadly, it rarely does.

Some people might be affected by negative relationships that keep them unhappy. They don’t realize how much other people’s behaviors can hurt their mental health. Unhealthy relationships can ruin your emotional well-being.

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7. They skip out on self-care

Self-care isn’t always the romanticized nights of face masks and bubble baths. It can be as simple as meeting our needs every day. Mentally drained people lack the energy to take care of themselves. At the end of the day, they may not worry about cooking dinner or taking a shower.

Cognitive overload can strip us of our mental energy. Add being unhappy, and it’s a recipe for disaster. Prioritizing yourself when you’re miserable and tired isn’t easy.

8. They bottle up their emotions

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Vulnerability isn’t easy. For some unhappy people, it can feel impossible to open up about their emotions. Instead of confiding in others, they push their feelings down until they can no longer handle them. They’ll feel drained by the thoughts that haunt them in bed each night. This can be dangerous for their mental and emotional health.

Talking through problems is one of the best things you can do for yourself. Instead, stifling them keeps you unhappy and mentally drained.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.