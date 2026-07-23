People Who Feel Very Overwhelmed Usually Have 9 Cozy Hobbies That Calm Their Minds

When you’re overwhelmed, the anxiety can take over your life. That's why it's so important to have hobbies that keep you grounded and calm.

While it’s often hard to break out of a stress spiral, people who find balance understand that they need an outlet that promotes relaxation. They often lean into cozy hobbies for comfort, even if it takes a bit of action to motivate themselves to do so.

Comforting hobbies that help very overwhelmed people find calm:

1. Long walks outside that promote mindfulness

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Getting out in nature is an underestimated stress reliever. Even if you’re only able to sit next to an open window or go for a slow, intentional walk outside after work, you’re making your life better.

Mindful movement coupled with nature gives us perspective. When we live stressful lives, it’s easy to believe that nothing will ever change or that our stress defines us, when in reality, our lives hold so much more purpose. It might sound trite, but nature heals.

2. Hot yoga classes to combat feelings of sadness

There’s a reason why experts believe that heated workouts like hot yoga can seriously mediate depressive symptoms. Being in a hot class may sound like the last thing you want to do after an overwhelming day, but there’s something healing about it. You focus on your body and the heat, instead of all the overwhelming thoughts and stressors.

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Especially when it becomes a part of your routine, you’re moving your body with intention and soaking up the beauty of community in these classes. It’s powerful.

3. Meditating as an immediate stress reducer

Just 10 minutes of mindfulness a day can seriously reduce stress levels, and yet, so few people slow down enough to even try. Meditating as a hobby when you’re overwhelmed is so accessible, especially with all the guided meditations you can find online.

Not only does it help you process pent-up emotions, but you find a space where thoughts don’t have to take over. When they appear, you simply accept and release them. You come back into your body and release stress in a somatic healing kind of way.

4. Inviting friends over for easy socializing

Spending time with friends and loved ones is a powerful way to address stress and inner chaos. That doesn't mean going out to bars and clubs either. Inviting your bestie over for a movie night or wine and a puzzle is cozy and comforting in the best ways.

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Even if you don’t tell your friends you had an overwhelming day, the comfort of having loved ones nearby is irreplaceably powerful. Especially when you’re laughing together and smiling without much effort, there’s something beautiful about that joy.

5. Writing in a journal to expel chaotic thoughts

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Journaling is great for mental health because you’re purging feelings and emotions that would otherwise linger and become a source of overwhelm. However, brain dumping in a journal, even if the thoughts don't make sense, is especially powerful for relieving stress.

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Instead of taking on all the pressure and anxiety of remembering everything in your brain, you can finally take a deep breath and let it go.

6. Watching comfort movies and TV

Is there anything better than reruns of your favorite show when you're feeling out of sorts?

When you’re not stressed about what’s coming next or forced to follow a story you don't have the bandwidth for, the comfort and familiarity of an old "Friends" episode can feel like a warm hug.

With a warm blanket, snacks, and no plans, there’s nothing cozier.

7. Coloring to express creativity and manage anxiety

Even if it seems juvenile, the truth is that adult coloring books and being creative can seriously help to relieve stress.

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Especially when you’re alone, with a million thoughts spiraling around in your mind, a repetitive and artistic hobby is exactly what you need to slow down and be present.

8. Scrapbooking to embrace the comfort of nostalgia

Whether it’s a junk journal or a real scrapbook, going through memories and flexing a creative muscle can seriously reduce stress levels. Especially on days when feeling overwhelmed turns into loneliness, leaning into nostalgia can calm the unease and bring you back to a state of relaxation and happiness.

As a 2025 study suggested, crafty hobbies can also boost general well-being and mental health, targeting things like anxiety and depression that often amplify chronic stress.

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9. Baking from scratch

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A sweet treat is always comforting, but when you bake it from scratch, the effects are even greater. The smell of baked goods and even the comfort of a traditional recipe creates a cozy bubble when the outside world feels hard.

Of course, spending every evening coping with cakes and cookies can spiral out of control quickly, but when you’re especially overwhelmed, sometimes, the simple act of baking something with your hands can be powerful.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.