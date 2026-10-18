People Who Still Play Old-Fashioned Board Games & Cards Usually Have 8 Basic Habits We'd All Benefit From

Game nights are getting popular again, and people who never stopped playing aren't surprised. Board games and cards at a friend's house are an inexpensive way to have fun without screens.

It's really all about connecting. Playing games with friends allows people to interact and bond, which is a vital part of living a fulfilling life. People who regularly organize poker nights or Pictionary parties also tend to have daily habits that are linked to improved well-being, so maybe it's time to put down the phone and pick up a deck of cards instead.

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Habits of people who still play cards and board games that we’d all benefit from

1. They live life at a slower pace

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Have you ever started scrolling for what you thought was a minute and then you realize it's been like an hour and you have no idea where the time went? That doesn't happen when you're in the moment playing games with other people.

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You are practicing mindfulness without even realizing it. You're in the moment and engaged. Professor of pediatrics Jan Bonhoeffer, M.D., explained, "Slowing down is not doing less — it’s accessing more." He went on to say, "Most importantly, you begin to feel your own life again — not as a blur of obligations, but as a sequence of moments worth inhabiting."

Productivity doesn’t have to mean rushing around and doing a million things. It could also mean playing games and enjoying time with loved ones.

2. They limit screen time

We need boundaries with our phones and screen time to protect our emotional and physical well-being. Most people are running on autopilot and don't even realize how much time is wasted on their gadgets.

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That's not the case for people who still play old-fashioned board games. They find it much easier to disconnect from their phones and the digital world because they make a point of doing it regularly.

3. They read often

Reading offers many of the same cognitive benefits as playing board games. They require a lot of the same things, like focus and patience.

It’s something that a lot of us should be doing more of, especially in today’s world, but don’t. We’ve treated it like a hobby, but in reality, reading is as essential as any other form of self-care, like drinking water and exercise.

4. They prioritize quality time with loved ones

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Our friendships and quality time together are essential to our well-being in so many ways. They give us a sense of belonging and purpose. They make us feel seen and supported. They make us feel valued and important. So, of course, anyone who prioritizes this quality time and actually shows up benefits in a big way.

People who still play old-school board games and cards don’t need to plan an extravagant night out to spend time with their friends. They can cozy up at home, play cards, and talk.

5. They listen to their intuition

Board games and card games require players to rely on their natural skills and strategy. When you play regularly, you learn to read people’s faces and trust your gut instincts, which can feed your awareness in other parts of life.

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They notice nonverbal cues others miss and, most importantly, can listen to and act on their intuition.

6. They are patient

Many games are incredibly slow, especially for people today used to constant stimulation and excitement. The people who still enjoy and make time for these games have to be patient and grounded. While the competition is casual and low-stakes, the ability to sit still and be patient often carries over into more emotional settings.

For example, these people may find it easier to sit with their feelings and appreciate quietness. They’re not driven by a need to win, and they don't need constant stimulation. They enjoy the calm and go with the flow.

7. They make decisions intentionally

A 2023 study links playing board games to an increased ability to think logically and to fluid intelligence overall. These games require people to slow down and make deliberate choices, and the more they play, the more they practice.

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These people are rarely impulsive and practice thinking critically before making decisions in all parts of their lives. While many people today prefer to think quickly and avoid the discomfort of challenging themselves, these people are thorough and intentional.

8. They enjoy alone time

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We need a positive attitude about our alone time to truly benefit from it. If we constantly turn to mindless entertainment or distractions when we’re left alone with our thoughts, we’re probably creating more stress and disconnection than we realize.

However, people who can slow down enough to play analog games are likely more comfortable with solitude. They don’t need constant stimulation to thrive. They can enjoy quietness, even when nobody else is around to play cards with them.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.