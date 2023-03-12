As told to Ronnie Koenig

When Molly* accepted our challenge to have morning sex every day for a week, she had no idea just how much effort it would take to fit sexy time in at the crack of dawn…

I am not a morning person. If I didn't have three kids (and a job) I would literally sleep till 11 each day. So it goes without saying that when it comes to getting intimate with my husband, Jack, the evening is pretty much the only time there's anything going on.

But since things have been getting a bit predictable between us in the bedroom, I was game to try this morning sex challenge.

Here's what happened when I tried having morning sex every day for a week:

1. Monday

Anticipating the chaos of getting everyone off to school and work, I set my alarm for an hour earlier than usual. I know, not exactly the most spontaneous thing, but I feared it was the only way to ensure some AM alone time.

One of the big reasons I've never been much of a morning sex person is that I feel kind of gross when I first wake up. So when my phone alarm began to vibrate, I made a beeline for the bathroom to quickly brush my teeth, comb my hair, and put in my contacts. Ok, so maybe I also put on a little moisturizer.

When I got back to bed, Jack was still asleep, so I decided to get under the covers and wake him up in the best way possible. This was great, but by the time we had finished, I could hear the kids waking up and pouring cereal. Damn.

This article was originally published at Prevention. Reprinted with permission from the author.