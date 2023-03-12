By Prevention — Updated on Mar 12, 2023
As told to Ronnie Koenig
When Molly* accepted our challenge to have morning sex every day for a week, she had no idea just how much effort it would take to fit sexy time in at the crack of dawn…
I am not a morning person. If I didn't have three kids (and a job) I would literally sleep till 11 each day. So it goes without saying that when it comes to getting intimate with my husband, Jack, the evening is pretty much the only time there's anything going on.
But since things have been getting a bit predictable between us in the bedroom, I was game to try this morning sex challenge.
Here's what happened when I tried having morning sex every day for a week:
1. Monday
Anticipating the chaos of getting everyone off to school and work, I set my alarm for an hour earlier than usual. I know, not exactly the most spontaneous thing, but I feared it was the only way to ensure some AM alone time.
One of the big reasons I've never been much of a morning sex person is that I feel kind of gross when I first wake up. So when my phone alarm began to vibrate, I made a beeline for the bathroom to quickly brush my teeth, comb my hair, and put in my contacts. Ok, so maybe I also put on a little moisturizer.
When I got back to bed, Jack was still asleep, so I decided to get under the covers and wake him up in the best way possible. This was great, but by the time we had finished, I could hear the kids waking up and pouring cereal. Damn.
2. Tuesday
This morning I was determined to have a more reciprocal encounter so I decided I would forgo my usual beauty routine. Now that Jack was on to my mission for the week, he woke up at 6:30 (no need for an alarm).
Apparently, men have the highest levels of testosterone in the morning and this was obviously the case for Jack. I don't know where it came from, but within seconds I felt something pressing up against the back of my thigh. Usually, I need a lot of foreplay to get in the mood, but something about the urgency of our situation made things very hot!
Jack and I spooned and he entered me from behind. It was a very sexy wake-up call and the best part was that since we weren't facing each other I didn't feel self-conscious about not having brushed my teeth.
3. Wednesday
I had a big meeting scheduled at work for this morning, and the fact that I stayed up late preparing for it meant that, at 6:30, I was super exhausted and definitely NOT in the mood for sex. As Jack began to sidle up to me, I actually reached for my phone to check work messages. I know, bad, but the reality is that sometimes life stuff gets in the way of a good time.
I went to work feeling guilty for missing a day of my "challenge" but when I got home, Jack surprised me by sending the kids to his mom's for the evening. We ordered in, watched Netflix, and ended up having GREAT sex later that night after everyone was asleep.
Just putting sex to the forefront this week has made both of us want it more.
4. Thursday
This morning Jack decided to wake me up by heading down south and not stopping until I was trying very hard to silently have one of the biggest orgasms I can remember in a long time. I actually went off to work with a smile on my face.
When my co-worker asked what I was so happy about I knew that it was definitely due to our morning activities.
5. Friday
Our daughter has been having nightmares lately, which meant that this morning, she made a rare appearance in the middle of our bed. Morning sex was obviously a no-go, but it was really sweet to wake up all nestled together like that.
6. Saturday
With sports and dance classes, weekend mornings are rarely relaxing for us. I dreamed about just lounging in bed, having sex, and room service, but alas reality called.
Still, I knew I wanted to get our morning sex in so after we had dropped the boys at practice and our daughter at a birthday party, we went back to bed. Normally, this would be housecleaning and laundry time, but instead, I got on top of Jack and made the most of our hour and a half.
There was something both unnerving and very enticing about the fact that we could see each other. I think I had gotten so used to just doing it in the dark right before falling asleep that I didn't realize the whole visual element that was missing from our sex life. It was pretty sexy to see myself in the mirror on top of him—and to remember that my husband is a really good-looking guy!
7. Sunday
On the last day of my week of morning sex, we moved things to the shower. To be honest, this didn't work out well for us. All the water actually made things more difficult. Jack was not having an easy time finding a comfortable standing position and I nearly slipped right out of the shower.
That combined with the fact that three kids were running around screaming and blasting cartoons meant we had to cut our morning sex short.
But overall this week definitely reignited my interest in sex. In reality, morning sex is just not realistic for every (or even every other) morning, but it's definitely something I'll include in our repertoire from time to time to keep things fresh—even if our breath isn't!
*All names have been changed
Ronnie Koenig is a freelance writer and senior editor who has appeared in The New York Times, CNBC, NBC News, and more.
This article was originally published at Prevention. Reprinted with permission from the author.