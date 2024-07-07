Scientists have confirmed that chocolate contains an enzyme that can set off the pleasure centers of the brain like the effect physical intimacy has on the brain, which is why when you're too tired for one, you're likely to reach for the other. "Not tonight, honey, I'll have a Hershey's Kiss instead."

But what if you're not tired? What if you're just plain bored or not interested in a sex life that isn't what you'd imagined? You can turn the tide — but it takes more than just avoiding the candy aisle at the supermarket. We've put together a list of the five most common barriers to a healthy intimate life — and how to get past them.

Here are 5 basic ways to ruin your sex life:

1. Negative or self-defeating thoughts about sex

These thoughts can come from anywhere (e.g. your childhood, religion, past experiences, etc.) and can affect your sexuality. Some of us grow up thinking sex is dirty or sinful, while others are taught to be ashamed of their bodies. If you have negative thoughts about physical intimacy, they're bound to impact your behavior, so make it a point to work past them.

Prostock-studio via Shutterstock

The truth is, sex isn't dirty. Doctors agree it's healthy! It's good for your cardiovascular system, and stress relief, and even helps fight illnesses by increasing your body's natural defenses. Sex is also good exercise, burning off as many calories as playing a set of tennis. Develop healthier attitudes about sex with your partner and stomp out those negative, self-defeating thoughts.

2. Focusing solely on performance

\When you're too self-conscious of your performance during intimate times (am I moving the right way? Am I making sounds that turn him on?), you're putting undue pressure on yourself — pressure that can negatively affect your sexuality and lead to self-fulfilling prophecies.

Remember, your body isn't perfect (no one's is!), and it won't 'work' perfectly all the time. Expecting perfection in your performance will only lead to frustration and disappointment. Instead, focus on the fun and pleasure of intimacy with your partner and the joy of pleasing each other.

3. Not owning your sexuality

The phrase "know thyself" applies perfectly to your sexuality. If you don't know what feels good and how to bring yourself to completion, how can your partner? Don't be afraid to get to know your body, recognize what feels good to you, and acknowledge your desires. There's nothing shameful about this kind of self-awareness.

Also, don't hesitate to share your desires with your partner — and refrain from blaming your partner for sexual issues, especially before you take a hard look at yourself. Finger-pointing can seem like the easy way out, but the truth is it takes two to tango.

4. Not talking to your partner

As therapists, we are always amazed at how many people are comfortable having sexbut are uncomfortable talking about it. It's like there is an unspoken rule: "Do it but don’t talk about it." If you're comfortable enough to have an intimate relationship with your partner, you should feel comfortable enough to openly talk to your partner about it. Establish a dialogue. Share the things you like, accentuate the positive, and downplay the negative. Make your partner feel good about the connection you have, and your partner will want to make you feel good by doing the things you enjoy the most.

Shunevych Serhii via Shutterstock

5. Not making sex a priority

Sadly, with many couples, intimate time is not a priority. Even worse, the relationship itself is not even a priority. Work, family, obligations, and "I have to" always seem to get in the way. At the end of the day, we wind up zapped of energy in the bedroom. Our favorite quote sums it up: "Where the attention goes, the energy flows."

If you want a healthy sex life in your relationship, then put more attention and focus on it. Make it a priority! Think about these barriers and work to overcome them. Be honest with your partner, but most of all, be honest with yourself. Once you stop being shy, it will come more naturally to you and your lover.

Chuck and Jo-Ann Bird are Board Certified Clinical Sexologists and Relationship Counselors, who help couples discover more connection and passion in their relationships.

