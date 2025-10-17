Are you a pirate when it comes to fighting — as in, do you brazenly charge in with accusations and a smattering of profanity, hoping to beat your point across crudely? If learning how to win an argument is more important to you than learning how to use effective communication skills with the person you love most, you may have an unpleasant surprise in store.

The brutal truth is that winning arguments will get you nowhere when it comes to building healthy relationships that last. Sure, it may feel good for a moment, but effective communication is one of the most important relationship tools a couple can have. You both win when each of you feels heard, loved, and respected.

In fact, winning an argument without hurting the other person can actually save a relationship that's in trouble! Gretchen Rubin, author of The Happiness Project, compiled a list of 23 phrases that can help couples turn verbal brawls into constructive dialogue. Here are nine of her best tips on what to say during a fight with the person you love, for anyone interested in learning how to win an argument with effective communication skills.

If you’re in a fight, these 9 brilliant phrases can calm things down fast:

1. 'You don't have to solve this — it helps me just to talk to you'

This is a good response to any quit whining type of complaints. It's a non-confrontational way to let someone know you need a considerate ear, not a contrary opinion. Plus, it's also an unexpected compliment in disguise.

By removing the pressure to "fix" the issue, this statement transforms a potentially adversarial dynamic into a supportive one. One study argued that speaking thoughts out loud can help you gain a better understanding of your own feelings and the root cause of your distress. This improved self-awareness makes future resolution more likely once both parties are calm.

2. 'Please try to understand my point of view'

simona pilolla 2 / Shutterstock

One of the first things to fly out of the window during an argument is empathy. The more the accusations escalate, the more narrow-minded both parties get. Try this simple request early in the argument to ensure that both of you approach the issue with the other's feelings in mind.

A 2018 study found that in conflict situations, hostility decreased most significantly when a mediation process was accompanied by perspective-taking. This is because it is a powerful tool for conflict resolution, as it leads to a deeper understanding of the issue and reduces bias and misjudgment.

3. 'This is important to me. Please listen'

You would think listening is a built-in function of any argument, but most of the time, we're too busy calculating what to say next to truly pay attention to our partner's words. Use this clarion call and wait a couple of seconds before stating the most important points you want to get across. This is a key communication skill you can develop together.

By stating the importance of the issue, you are validating your own feelings, which can lead to a sense of calm and clarity for both parties. It signals that this is a support request, not a personal attack.

4. 'I can see my part in this'

The fastest way to a nasty, no-solution impasse is to unload all the blame on one side. Yeah, sure, you may think it's justified, but no one likes to be singled out as the only problem. Admitting your part in the matter, no matter how small it was, can help prevent an aggressive, "Nuh-Uh!" rebuttal.

Conflicts often escalate because both parties focus on being right and blame the other person. Owning your part shifts the dynamic from finger-pointing to introspection, a 2018 study found. This creates a more level playing field where both can focus on finding a solution rather than winning.

5. 'We're getting off the subject'

You start discussing the dishes in the sink, and suddenly it becomes a fight over who forgot to gas up the car, even in healthy relationships. An argument can quickly become a large laundry list of complaints after complaint. Use this phrase to steer the conversation back to the main problem that needs to be tackled now.

Some studies argue that engaging with a neutral topic interrupts the pattern of arguing and resets the cognitive process. It is important to differentiate this de-escalation technique from the tactic of deflection.

6. 'What are we really fighting about?'

Small tiffs can mask a larger issue, especially if they are frequent and revolve around the same few things. Instead of fighting every incident to the bitter end, work with your partner to determine what could be causing the trend.

Understanding the reasoning behind a fight can de-escalate it by revealing the deeper need, which is often masked by the surface argument. This approach helps shift the focus from winning to understanding. This phrase can be followed up by the next point ....

7. 'This isn't just your problem, it's our problem'

fizkes / Shutterstock

This statement can change the fight dynamic from you vs. them to you-and-them vs. this problem. Win-win.

Research shows that this reframing implies a shared responsibility and a collective goal of finding a solution. It requires you to see the other person's perspective as part of the issue, fostering empathy and a more understanding emotional state.

8. 'Let's take a break for a few minutes'

How many hurtful things have you said when emotions trumped common consideration? If you feel the urge to say something just to inflict pain, the best preventative is to call a time-out.

Separate, clear your thoughts, and maybe sleep on it. You’d be surprised how fast the anger can pass. Nurturing love in a relationship is important, and so is making sure your anger doesn't become a tool for causing hurt.

9. 'I love you'

Nothing throws off an argument better than this ultimate proclamation of affection. As hard as it can be to say those three little words during a verbal smackdown, they are an immediate reminder of the basic bond you share.

Don't forget to reciprocate your partner's own attempts to cool an argument down. Being empathetic is key to mastering all of these techniques.

Julie Leung is the Deputy Publisher for DelRey Books, as well as the author of Paper Son: The Story of Tyrus Wong and the Mice of the Round Table series.