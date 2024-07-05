Worker’s Brother Interviews At The Company Where She’s Worked For 5 Years & Is Offered 32% More In Salary Despite His Position Reporting To Her

A mom highlighted the still-existing pay disparity between men and women in the workplace by admitting that her son and daughter were offered different salaries at the same company.

In a post to X, which was later shared in a TikTok video, a mom named Caity expressed her frustration with the lack of equal pay in the workforce after learning how much her son was offered to start at the same company her daughter worked for.

Her brother was offered 32% more in salary despite his position reporting to her.

In Caity's X post, she explained that her daughter has been working at the same company for the past 5 years and earned $12.50 an hour. However, it was soon proven that her daughter's salary didn't have to be that low once her son got an interview at the same company.

dedicatedinsomniac0 | TikTok

"Her brother interviewed there today (they didn't know he was her brother) and offered him $16.50," she recalled. "He has less experience and would be reporting to her."

Her son ended up refusing the offer altogether and told them it was because of the pay disparity between him and his sister. Once Caity's daughter learned about the salary difference, she put in her two weeks, which is when she learned that two other male employees at the company who were hired in 2021 made $16.50 an hour.

"She asked a female employee what she makes since she is leaving too, and it's $12.50."

Unfortunately, despite working-age women being employed more than ever in the United States — with the percentage of women ages 25 to 54 in their prime working years reaching 78% in May 2024, the highest than any previous point in history — there are still companies in this country where women are paid exponentially less than their male counterparts.

Women earn less than men in most, if not all, occupations.

According to a March 2024 report released by the Institute for Women's Policy Research, women are paid eighty-four (84) cents for every dollar a man makes, a persistent gender wage gap that spans all professions, even those typically held by women.

"The gender wage gap is a national disgrace," Dr. Jamila K. Taylor, CEO, and IWPR President, said in the report. "Even in professions typically dominated by women, men earn more for doing the same job. Equal pay for equal work has been the law of the land for more than a half-century, yet women still cannot get fair treatment when it comes to employment and earnings."

Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock

"And it’s worse for women of color, who face rampant racial discrimination in the workforce in addition to ongoing pay inequities."

From US Census data released in 2020, it was confirmed that the harshest effects of the gender wage gap continue to fall on women of color, with many of them experiencing the largest gender pay gaps among all workers.

Hispanic women experience the largest pay gap, earning just 57 cents for every $1 earned by white, non-Hispanic men in 2020. Black women also experience wide pay gaps. Despite consistently having some of the highest labor force participation rates, they earned just 64 cents for every $1 earned by white, non-Hispanic men, per the Census.

While there have been incredible strides for women entering the workforce and being able to hold positions of importance, it's long overdue for the federal government to implement stricter regulations and laws that address the still-happening pay gap between men, women, and women of color, most importantly.

