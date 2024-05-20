Worker Refuses To Give A 2-Week Notice Because She Didn’t Feel Respected At Her Job — ‘You’re Lucky You Got 1 Week Out Of Me’

Giving notice to a job that you plan on quitting isn't required but rather a common courtesy.

Many people argue that it all depends on the relationship you cultivated with the company's leadership and the workplace culture you were a part of.

One woman refused to give a 2-week notice because she constantly felt disrespected at her job.

"I have never quit a job before, so this week was my first time doing it," Content creator Ciara Ruffalo announced at the start of her video. Ruffalo explained that on Monday, she told her company that her last day would be Friday, and they didn't take it too well, particularly because she decided that a 2-week notice was not necessary.

Advertisement

"I play fair and did not feel respected probably for the last six months of working here," she explained.

Advertisement

She pointed out that they were lucky to even get a week's notice out of her when she could have ghosted the company altogether, which she recalled happened in the past.

In an interview with FOX Business, John Feldman, a senior communications specialist at Insperity, explained that there are some scenarios where giving a 2-week notice isn't necessary.

"These include situations when remaining on the job would be detrimental to the employee’s safety and well-being, or if he or she is asked to do something illegal or unethical," he said.

Most of the time, employees give a 2-week notice to keep a good relationship with the company, just in case, down the line, they need a future reference or referral. In Ruffalo's case, she didn't feel the need to keep up any sort of professional relationship with the people she worked with.

Advertisement

Bongkarngraphic / Shutterstock

Ruffalo's last working day happened to coincide with the company's bi-weekly meeting. She anticipated that her boss, who never had anything nice to say about her, would announce that it was her final day, so she recorded the call.

Advertisement

As expected, at the end of the meeting, her boss revealed that she was leaving and opened up the floor for anyone to say their goodbyes and well wishes. However, only one co-worker unmuted themselves to wish Ruffalo luck. She admitted it was quite an awkward meeting and "humiliating" that only one of her colleagues had anything to say about her leaving. The lack of respect and consideration seemed to reinforce Ruffalo's decision to quit and not give the usual 2-week head's up.

It's becoming increasingly common among Gen Z not to bother giving their employers a 2-week notice.

A study from brokerage Clever Real Estate surveyed 1,000 Americans who’d quit their jobs amid the Great Resignation movement. The study found that 49% of respondents offered their employers one week’s notice or less, while 1 in 4 workers gave no notice at all before leaving.

A similar situation happened to a Gen X content creator, who admitted that not giving her job a 2-week notice was one of the best decisions she'd ever made. She worked at the job for almost a decade and was treated horribly.

"Most people give a two-week notice out of courtesy and fear. I'll tell you what, for the first time in my life at that job, I decided to not give a notice, and it was the best thing that I ever did. I got to leave on my terms," she declared. Her choice also came from seeing how the company would treat people who did give a 2-week notice.

Advertisement

She claimed that management would take it personally and force employees to pack up their desks and leave that day. It was a toxic work culture; if anyone showed an inkling of a desire to leave, it was as if the company itself was being betrayed.

What many companies fail to realize is that an employee quitting is an opportunity for a company to reevaluate its strengths and weaknesses instead of punishing those who choose to move on.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.