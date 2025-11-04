Worker Told It's 'Disrespectful' To Quit During Busy Season After Boss Denies His PTO

An employee said he decided to quit his job after two years because the company displayed behavior that showed zero loyalty towards employees. Posting about his dilemma to the online to get advice he claimed that his boss reprimanded him for choosing to quit during their "busy season," but failed to recognize that he was quitting due to the lack of respect at the company.

That's the thing about corporate culture nowadays. Higher-ups are constantly shouting that there is no loyalty and no respect from workers, but loyalty and respect need to go both ways to have balance. When it doesn't go both ways, one side is simply being taken advantage of and basically told, "Just be happy you have a job."

A worker was told it's 'disrespectful' to quit during the busy season, after his boss denied his PTO request.

"My manager pulled me into his office today. He went on about how I was being disrespectful to the team and that quitting during our busy season shows I don't care about anyone but myself," he began in his post.

The former employee explained that he'd been at the company for 2 years, had never called out sick, had always covered his co-workers' shifts, and had even trained every new hire. Despite all that he'd done for the company, he admitted that it didn't seem like he got any of that same respect and loyalty back from his boss.

"But apparently none of that matters because I chose to leave when it wasn't convenient for him," he wrote. "The kicker? He denied my PTO request last month for my sister's wedding because we were 'too short staffed.' Guess I should've just been more respectful of his scheduling needs."

While his boss is angry at the fact that he quit, it hasn't stopped him from following through. Within the next two weeks, he said he will still be leaving, but he felt he needed to vent about it because it was another example of a company displaying indifference toward an employee who was clearly going above and beyond.

Most employees don't even use their PTO at work.

The worst part of this employee's dilemma is the fact that a lot of workers don't even use their PTO in the first place. According to a report from FlexJob, while the majority of employees have access to PTO, the report found that 23% of employees didn’t take a single vacation day in the past year.

There were a few reasons that employees said made them reluctant to even ask for time off at work. Workload was found to be a major reason, with 43% feeling like they had too much work to justify taking a vacation, while 30% worried about falling behind.

An additional 29% of workers said they feel guilty or "pressured to appear committed" at their jobs. Twenty-five percent of workers said that their manager would likely respond in a "discouraging" manner if they asked to take a full week off. Considering PTO is included in an employee's benefits, and employees are more than welcome to use their benefits, it's absurd that bosses would throw such a fit when people are requesting time off.

If employees aren't getting PTO, they're forced to work day in and day out, which will only affect their productivity and mental health. People shouldn't make work their entire lives; they need the occasional vacation, even if it's just to catch up on sleep or spend a day at home doing nothing.

