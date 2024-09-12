Worker Says She Put In Her 2-Week Notice Only To Get Fired On The Spot — 'I Have Three Kids & Bills To Pay'

In many salaried jobs and even minimum-wage jobs, giving a two-week notice before quitting is something that employers expect. While it's not a requirement but a courtesy, some employees choose to give notice, while others claim that they never do.

A recent experience by a 29-year-old mom-of-three named Kelsi proved why some people fall into the latter after she opened up about how her resignation turned into a termination.

She put in her 2-week notice only to get fired on the spot.

"I just put in my 2-week notice at my job because I'm going to something different and better. I was very polite about it, and I told my team leader last week that I would be leaving this month," Kelsi began in her video. She explained that she accepted a teaching position at a school, but that wouldn't start until the end of the month when the new school year started.

Kelsi made sure to tell her team leader about her plan to resign with enough time for accommodations to be made. She was told that if she were to put in her 2-week notice, she'd be more than able to finish them out and get paid accordingly.

Because of that information, Kelsi specifically waited until two weeks before she needed to leave to make sure she could still get all of her bills paid.

However, Kelsi was frustrated to learn that her team leader had fed her incorrect information after getting a message from her boss that she was needed in a meeting. Setting up her camera and filming the interaction, Kelsi's boss informed her that the team leader was wrong, and if she handed in her two weeks, then they had no choice but to terminate her on the spot.

fizkes | Shutterstock

Kelsi's boss claimed that "due to the sensitivity" of their work, they had to accept two-week notices immediately, which was the complete opposite of what she'd originally heard from her team leader. "We are going to proceed with the separation today. I honestly wish you well on your venture with your teaching," Kelsi's boss said.

He apologized that the information wasn't up-to-date, but an angered Kelsi pointed out that now that she was being fired on the spot, it would impact her bills and the other expenses that come with being a mom of three. "I do appreciate the work that you've done here, and I know you're pretty frustrated," her boss continued.

Kelsi questioned if she would still be eligible for unemployment.

Kelsi made sure that she was still eligible to file for unemployment, which her boss confirmed would be the case, before letting her know that she would need to log out of all of her accounts while he finalized the separation.

This entire debacle seemed to be a bit of miscommunication between her team leader and boss. Kelsi was understandably upset and frustrated that she wasn't able to finish out her two weeks and receive a paycheck to hold her over until her teaching position started.

Kelsi's experience is one of many reasons why a large number of employees refused to give two weeks' notice as it is. A study from brokerage Clever Real Estate, which surveyed 1,000 Americans who’d quit their jobs amid the Great Resignation movement, found that 49% of respondents offered their employers one week’s notice or less, while 1 in 4 workers gave no notice at all before leaving.

Employers often don't follow the same level of consideration, which makes it hard for employees to adhere to the customary 2-week notice in the first place.

Thankfully, Kelsi said her parents were extremely helpful and offered to financially support her in any way that she needed before her teaching job began.

