Worker Says Employees Offered A Managerial Position Should Be ‘Deeply Offended’

Most people believe climbing the corporate ladder is the secret to success. In order to truly make it in business, you have to hold a leadership or management position.

In a passionately defiant Reddit post to the “Anti Work” forum, a corporate worker suggested that workplace promotions aren’t nearly as exciting and rewarding as they appear. He went so far as to dub such offers offensive.

The worker said that employees who are offered corporate managerial positions should be 'deeply offended.'

"You’re suppose [sic] to be a terrible person in order to do well in corporate," he insisted. "It's a terrible system designed by greedy profits-driven people and the only way to do well is if you're just like the people running the ship."

“‘Sharing values’ is just sharing the same love for money,” the worker continued. “If they say otherwise they’re faking it. If someone offers you a managerial position you should be deeply offended.”

Of course, many people would be thrilled to be offered a promotion, particularly due to the increased compensation. In today's economy, in which so many people are struggling financially, saying no to a pay increase is unheard of.

Yet he insisted that corporate success negatively impacts a person's character.

"Good people either turn into the same monsters that protect the system eventually or become cogs in the machine with soulless eyes and broken dreams," he pessimistically argued.

Rewarded for overworking themselves, prioritizing productivity over their well-being, and even saving money by under-compensating their teams, the kind of managers that this worker argues against don’t usually start this way. Instead, they slowly shift into them, driven by the pursuit of attention, validation, and, of course, money.

The Redditor also encouraged people to analyze the character of "anyone in your life that thrives in corporate culture and seems to genuinely love it," suggesting they may be hyper-competitive or even narcissistic.

While his generalizations about corporate culture seem outlandish, there’s scientific evidence behind narcissistic success at work.

Of course, some organizations and leaders are able to create a healthy culture, but most who succeed in the corporate world have narcissistic tendencies.

Not only are these narcissistic workers more likely to be promoted, but they also make more money.

Organizational psychologist Dr. Anna Kallschmidt explained in a TikTok that traits associated with “low levels of trustworthiness, honesty, and fairness” are what allow these workers to truly succeed in a corporate system that’s founded on profits, greed, and manipulation.

So, when this Reddit worker warns readers to be wary of promotions at work, especially at a company that you’re not aligned with or enthusiastic about, he’s not entirely misguided.

Of course, if you’re looking to make more money, support your family, and build a successful career, there are companies out there that can give you the best of both worlds — a supportive culture and a fair salary.

Still, they are hard to come by. So, if you are stuck accepting a managerial position at a toxic company, be sure to set boundaries and make a conscious effort to protect your integrity.

