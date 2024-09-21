Worker Who Quit Her Job With Only $500 In The Bank Says Walking Everyday Made Her Rich — She’s Now Financially Free

Quitting your job when you have no prospects and bills to pay can seem like an extremely reckless decision. But, many individuals have argued that they'd rather put their mental well-being and happiness first when it comes to staying in a job that is depleting their energy and making them miserable.

Such was the case for a woman named Abbey Harries, who explained in a TikTok video that she quit her job with barely enough money in her bank account to cover rent and groceries. However, she was able to change her luck, and it all came down to a simple walk around her neighborhood.

She quit her job with only $500 in the bank but says walking every day made her rich.

"This is how the universe works, in all honesty. I was in a dead-end job earning $400 a week," Harries recalled. She explained that the job wasn't serving her anymore, she barely did any work, and despised going in every single day when it wasn't what she wanted in the first place.

Harries, who works as a content creator, life coach, and self-defined oracle, admitted that all she wanted was to be financially abundant and not have to live paycheck to paycheck from a job she hated.

Wanting to be financially independent is something that many individuals in this economy are striving for.

According to a 2024 Bankrate survey, 75% of Americans reported not being completely financially secure, up from 72% in 2023. This is the highest percentage of Americans reporting financial insecurity since 2012.

Additionally, 30% of Americans said they are not financially secure and likely never will be, up from 26% in 2023.

Deciding to put herself first, Harries quit her job with only $500 in her bank account to cover rent, bills, and other expenses that she would need to survive. It's no easy feat considering $500 doesn't quite get you anywhere nowadays, especially when it comes to having a roof over your head and food on the table, but instead of letting all of the negative thoughts take over and panic about her new situation, Harries chose to think positively about her future.

And that positive thinking involved taking a walk outside every single day.

"What I would have done is I would have started spiraling. I would have looked at my bank account and been like ... I'm gonna be homeless," Harries continued. "But you know what I did instead? This is my leap of faith, this is how the universe works. I need to change my energy right now."

Harries explained that after getting home from quitting her job, she told herself she was going to put on her headphones and go for a 30-minute walk.

Instead of sitting home and ruminating over all of the things that could go wrong, she decided to create a "beautiful reality" that would help shift her energy.

"I shifted my energy completely. Even though I quit my job and had no money, I decided on this walk that I was gonna be rich, and I was gonna have my first client," she recalled, referring to her coaching business that has now flourished.

filadendron | Canva Pro

Harries went on her walk, feeling great and allowing all of the positive thoughts to enter her mind. As soon as she got home, she noticed that the walk had paid off.

Harries had gotten her first client that had paid in full, meaning she had bills paid for at least the next month while she worked on growing her business and bringing in even more clients.

She insisted that she was not telling people to quit their jobs and go for a walk. However, she is encouraging anyone unhappy in their professional lives to refocus their energy and create the kind of life they want, through positivity.

It's not really about the walk, but the power behind the intention of taking a walk, which for Harries was about shifting her mindset and essentially manifesting the next chapter of her career but also financial freedom.

There definitely can be a positive outcome to shifting your mindset, including helping you identify who you want to become and the path you want to follow.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.