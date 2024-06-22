Corporate Worker Says She Keeps Her Job Title Vague To Friends Because Her Company Actually Calls Her A ‘Musketeer’

A woman admitted that she tends to keep her job title to herself when explaining it to people who ask because of how uncommon and unconventional it really is.

In a TikTok video, a young professional named Kate shared that she works for a popular company, and while she enjoys her job, it can get pretty complicated if she attempts to explain her exact job title because of how out there it is for people who don't actually work with her.

She keeps her job title vague to friends because her company calls her a 'musketeer.'

Kate explained that she'd stumbled across a few TikTok videos of people who work in marketing talking about how they tend to keep their job titles as vague as possible, and as someone who also works in marketing, Kate couldn't agree more with that sentiment.

"I work in sales and marketing for Red Bull," Kate shared as a standard response whenever people ask her what she does for work. However, that's not exactly the truth, and internally, her job title is actually a musketeer. That job title won't mean much to anyone who doesn't work at Red Bull but it is considered a common way to refer to their employees.

If Kate is meeting someone new and the topic of work comes up, she finds that telling that person she works as a musketeer for Red Bull isn't completely straightforward and just ends up causing confusion.

She jokingly pointed out that it sounds as if she works for the Mickey Mouse Club as a Mouseketeer.

According to Red Bull's site, the company's musketeers are the "living, breathing embodiment of the Red Bull way of life. They operate as true ambassadors of the Red Bull brand, working with the very best bars, restaurants, clubs, hospitality venues, and events. They are passionate about building long-term partnerships and identifying new opportunities to drive trial and consumption."

In Kate's comments, other marketing professionals shared similar bizarre titles that they've been given at work, which ranged from "Social Rockstar" and "Director of Curiosity" to "Community Care Manager."

Red Bull recently found themselves in hot water after suspending a female employee who reported inappropriate behavior from another team member.

According to CNN, in March 2024, Red Bull suspended the female employee who accused F1 team principal Christian Horner of inappropriate behavior. The company launched an independent investigation in February 2024 after Horner was accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior towards a member of the racing team, who was not identified.

Homer was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing and later reiterated that he denied the allegations. "The reality is that there was a grievance that was raised. It was dealt with in the most professional manner by the group, not by Red Bull Racing but by the owners of Red Bull GMBH, that appointed an independent KC, that is one of the most reputable KCs in the land," Horner said.

“He took time to investigate fully all of the facts, he interviewed all of the people involved together with others of interest. He looked at everything, he had all of the facts, and he came to a conclusion where he dismissed the grievance. As far as I’m concerned, as far as Red Bull is concerned, we move on."

However, this isn't the first time that Red Bull has found themselves at the center of a controversy. Back in 2020, more than 300 of its employees signed a letter expressing 'concern' about the company's response to Black Lives Matter and asking for "internal action."

The open letter, according to Business Insider, expressed concern about Red Bull's "public silence" regarding the George Floyd protests that took place that summer.

"As we say nothing, we are abandoning the communities we claim to support and foster in their time of greatest need," the letter read. "Absence during a time that demands action reveals purported support as nothing more than exploitation."

Eventually, the company released emails acknowledging the protests and that they stood against racism. Red Bull's North American CEO Stefan Kozak wrote an email addressed to all staff members that mentioned "the murder of George Floyd and countless others." Kozak wrote, "I share these views, and I applaud those who peacefully and courageously have made their voices heard."

