Worker Films Herself Getting Laid Off From Her Job After ‘9 Years Of Long Days & Nights’

As the economy continues to crumble, more and more people are finding themselves getting laid off by companies that they have devoted years of their lives to. This is incredibly painful and demoralizing.

One woman filmed herself getting fired from a company she worked for for nine years, and she’s far from the only one.

A worker filmed herself being laid off from her company.

TikToker Luciana Assunta posted a video sharing her experience of being laid off. The video has garnered over 35,000 views.

“So, I think I’m getting laid off today,” Assunta said at the beginning of the video. “I got an email for [a meeting with] my manager and HR in about a half hour, so we’ll see.”

The video then cut to a new clip in which Assunta made the dreaded call. Someone can be heard on the other end of the line giving her the bad news.

“Very specifically, we’ve made a difficult decision to reduce the number of client support roles that we have, you see?” he said. “And your position’s been identified as one having impacts.”

In the caption of the video, Assunta stated that was let go “after nine years of long days and nights” with the company.

It was clear from the comments under the video that many people could relate to Assunta’s plight.

“Happened to me after 28 years,” one person said.

Another person shared their more detailed story. “It happened to my sister at Blue Cross,” they said. “No warning. She was doing a stellar job. Her manager said she had to go to HR and then bam. 20 years in the company. No loyalty. It’s a lesson for you.”

Assunta also shared more information about her own circumstances in the comments.

“This is my third time in 20 years,” she said of getting laid off. “Not fun and the last time it took me one and a half years.”

Assunta is far from the only person getting laid off.

While layoffs are not nearly as bad as they were in 2020 during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are still significant.

According to Axios, “there are around 1.5 million layoffs a month in the U.S.” This number has “been trending slightly upward” as of late.

Furthermore, layoffs have become even more prominent as filming them has become a trend.

According to USA Today, this is all about owning your own truth.

“Some of the videos are going viral — and experts say they reveal a lot about the trauma and absurdity of a job loss,” they said. “By posting videos of their experiences, many people also likely seek to gain some sense of control over a situation that’s ultimately out of their hands.”

It’s important to have a healthy work-life balance.

There is really no way to avoid feeling blindsided and betrayed when you’re laid off. However, there are things you can do to make the blow land more gently.

Grief specialist David Kessler told USA. Today, “It’s our identity we take on. It’s our livelihood. It’s our income. It can be our socialization. It’s such a part of our life, and we underestimate the trauma that occurs when those losses happen.”

If you have a healthy work-life balance and can separate the two, there’s a chance you’ll be able to take this kind of bad news more easily. On the other hand, if work means everything to you, the loss will be even more devastating.

Either way, getting laid off is a horrible feeling and one that far too many people are experiencing in this economy. It seems like job security may be a thing of the past.

