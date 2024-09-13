Work-From-Home Mom Reveals Why She’s ‘Supremely’ Jealous Of Stay-At-Home Moms — ‘It Seems Like I Get The Best Of Both Worlds, But I’m Tired’

A working mom admitted that she often envies stay-at-home moms because she has to juggle her job while taking care of her son without the aid of nannies or other childcare options.

In a TikTok video, a content creator and mom named Gianna Marion opened up about the realities of being a work-from-home mom.

She explained why she feels 'supremely' jealous of stay-at-home moms.

"If you asked me how it is to be a work-from-home mom with my baby, I would tell you it's going well so far," Gianna shared in her video. "I'm so happy I get to be home with my baby while helping to support my family."

Advertisement

giannamarion | TikTok

However, on a deeper level, Gianna admitted that while moments of joy come with being home with her son all day, she dreams of being a stay-at-home mom without the added obligations of holding down a 9 to 5.

Advertisement

Of course, being a mother is difficult, whether you're a working mom or a stay-at-home mother. But Gianna expressed feeling "overwhelmed" by attempting to juggle her career on top of childcare.

Interestingly, more and more mothers are choosing to leave their jobs behind to become stay-at-home mothers.

There are countless reasons for the change, including the rising cost of childcare, inflation, cost of living, and overall affordability for expenses.

According to a survey of U.S. women conducted by Motherly, an advocacy group, nearly a quarter of American mothers now identify as stay-at-home parents — a sharp rise from 15% in 2022.

The 2023 statistic — 24% — means that 9% of mothers have given up their jobs over the past year. The survey asked respondents for a primary reason for initiating this change in their job status, and the most common motivation, shared by 24% of surveyed mothers, was wanting to stay home with children.

Advertisement

The survey also found that increased flexibility at work and more affordable childcare options would help women move back into the workplace.

Trendsetter Images | Shutterstock

Almost half of all the mothers surveyed (45%) said that if they wished to work in the future, affordable childcare would be necessary. And almost two-thirds (62%) said that they would need work flexibility in order to return.

Advertisement

As someone who's chosen to be a working mom and the main provider of childcare for her son at the same time, Gianna added, "I would tell you I am supremely jealous of stay-at-home moms. I would tell you that it may seem like I get the best of both worlds, but I am often incredibly overwhelmed and overstimulated so I don't feel present with my baby."

giannamarion | TikTok

Gianna admitted that it's 'impossible' for her to pull herself away from work.

While working from home can have its advantages, there are also the disadvantages to consider. Since your "office" as a remote worker is pretty much your living room, it can be hard to separate work from your personal life.

Advertisement

Remote workers often end up working past their scheduled time because the lines can become blurry when there isn't a physical office to leave behind.

"It is impossible to pull myself away from work so I end up running myself into the ground and not always doing my best," Gianna continued. It's obviously a bit harder for her to work outside of her home since she's responsible for taking care of her son, which makes it even more difficult.

No matter which way you look at it, being a working mom and being a stay-at-home mom are both tasks that come with an immense amount of pressure, stress, anxiety, and feelings of being overwhelmed and burned out.

Advertisement

The grass isn't always greener on either side, but it's just about which compromises you're willing to make if you feel that you want one over the other.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.