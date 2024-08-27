Mom Underestimated How Much She’d Have To Neglect Her Kid To Do Her New Work-From-Home Job — ‘I’m Gonna Have Go Back To Being A Server’

A lot of people have the misconception that working from home is easy. This is not true at all. Working from home involves a real job with real responsibilities.

One mom learned this lesson the hard way when she started a new remote job that was vastly different than she thought it would be.

One mom discovered just how much her new work-from-home job would require of her, and she wasn’t happy about it.

Daisha and Mercedes are the content creators behind the TikTok account @2momsview. They said they are best friends who offer tips on working from home while also raising children.

Daisha, who said she is experienced in working remotely, received a rude awakening recently after starting a new job that was not what she thought it would be.

“So, I started my new job this week, and let me just say, I underestimated a lot of things,” she said. “I spent the last of my money on getting a babysitter this week to watch my child so that I could work.”

Daisha said that the job was completely different from what she thought it would be. “This is a work-from-home position, but let me tell you, it’s not how it was fed to me,” she said, frustrated.

“I’m timed per each assignment,” she continued. “They want it done in, like, five to seven minutes, and it’s like back to back to back to back.”

Daisha truly didn’t know how she would continue on with the job.

“This job is so demanding that I would literally have to, like, neglect my child to be able to work,” she explained. “I feel like I’m just gonna go ahead and go back to serving until I can find something better. I don’t know.”

It’s normal to have a transition period with any new job.

No new job is going to click right away. In fact, Ensearch Management said, “Expect your adjustment to take a while. Typically, it takes anywhere from three to six months to get past that ‘dazed’ feeling.”

Indeed seconded this. “It’s normal to feel overwhelmed when starting a new job,” they said. “There are new policies, processes, tasks, and technology to learn about, so it’s important you give yourself time to adapt to your new environment. You may just need a few extra weeks to settle into the job before you start finding it easier.”

Changing jobs is a much bigger challenge than many people realize. Even if you are staying in the same field, or even in the same company, you still have so many new things to learn and get used to.

It’s entirely okay for that to take some time.

It seemed like Daisha was able to adjust to her new job.

Mercedes, Daisha’s best friend and co-owner of the TikTok account, made a video with some tips for moms trying to work from home. “I’m gonna give y’all the same advice that I gave her,” she said.

Mercedes started her video off with a very important reminder for all of the moms watching: “No job was actually created for you to have your child there with you.”

It’s true that no job was really created with a parent’s schedule in mind. That’s why so many have to resort to high-priced childcare. It’s essential to remember that.

Also, Mercedes said, “You’re gonna start to find ways that you can tailor this job to match with your child’s schedule.” There are ways to make it work, she argued.

“Just take it day by day,” she shared.

Daisha uploaded another video as well a few days later in which she said things were going much better. “I can do this,” she affirmed.

Unfortunately, working from home is not as easy as one might assume. But, as you adjust to your new schedule and see how it fits into your life, things will get better.

