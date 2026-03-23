There’s One Compliment That Means So Much More To Women Than Being Called Pretty, Finds Survey

There's no denying that being called pretty can be quite a feel-good compliment. But as flattering as it might be, most women would agree it doesn't always leave a lasting impression, especially since it's not exactly a trait you have control over.

According to a recent survey from Talker Research, there's actually one type of compliment that resonates with women far more deeply than just being complimented on their looks. In a poll of 2,000 women, researchers found that how their friends perceive them is much more important to them than whether they're told they're pretty.

Advertisement

The survey found that women would rather be told they're a good friend than that they're pretty.

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

When it comes to receiving compliments, women, from the time they are babies, are conditioned to respond to comments about their appearance. It might not be done maliciously, but only receiving compliments about physical traits that you have no real control over eventually falls flat.

Advertisement

What doesn't fall flat are compliments about a person's character. Results from the survey found that twice as many women would rather be told they’re a good friend than they’re attractive (44% vs 22%) by another woman.

Compliments about intelligence (27%) or humor (26%) also outrank physical qualities, along with being a good mom (27%), underscoring that who you are as a person outweighs your appearance. These are traits that require cultivation, work, care, and intention.

Many women prioritize their friendships with other women.

Dmytro Sheremeta | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Research shows that strong female friendships at any age can help reduce stress, boost oxytocin (the bonding hormone), and contribute to a longer, healthier life. In a similar study from UCLA, findings suggested that friendships between women are special.

They not only shape who we are but also who we have yet to become. These female friendships help soothe any issues that we may be having in life and overwhelming moments that bring stress. They also fill the emotional gaps in some women's romantic relationships and even help remind us of who we really are.

The UCLA study suggested that women respond to stress with a cascade of brain chemicals that drive us to make and maintain friendships with other women. There's truly nothing like forming close friendships with other women. Friendships between women are usually built on vulnerability and similar experiences. So when one woman acknowledges another as a good friend, it truly comes from a place of genuine understanding. It's not just some passing remark. It's a meaningful assessment of her character.

Advertisement

There's an unbreakable bond that exists in female friendships.

"Although men and women do complement each other, as women, we thrive on strong relationships with our girlfriends. Such friendships give women an outlet to share their problems, thoughts, feelings, and triumphs with those they feel a close bond with," explained clinical mental health expert Kristen Fuller.

"I treasure my hour-long phone conversations with my best girlfriends, special trips to Los Angeles to visit one of my favorite girlfriends from college, hilarious text messages that should always be kept secret, celebratory nights out, happy hours on a Monday, and weekend trips with my girlfriends."

As much as we may put emphasis on romantic connections, the platonic bond between women often ends up being just as important. These are the relationships that exist through all the different seasons of your life.

While romantic partners can come and go, close female friendships are consistent relationships that are hard to replace. That's why so many women feel incredibly fulfilled just from being around the other women in their lives. So next time your best girlfriend is looking particularly beautiful, remind her how great a friend she is before complimenting her new haircut.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.