Apparently, some people think that because I am now a feminist, I believe that all men are terrible, and all women are earth-bound angels. Absolutely not. Every demographic, religion, race, culture, and gender has both incredible people, and people who suck.

See, I posted a rare selfie on substack, and people were really weird about it. Note my word choice: People.

That’s because both men and women were weird about it. While men tended to objectify me or assume the selfie was posted for male validation, several women used a single photo of me to make sweeping judgments about my character. The article I wrote about it went viral and then a few women got even weirder about it.

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I learned why women tear each other down when my article went viral

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One woman posted the following comment:

“I only read the headline and then saw what she posted on Substack and that is so [...] weird because she is screaming how insecure and hateful she is while trying to demonstrate that she’s lovely. Is she attractive? No. Is her behavior attractive? No. […] And since she had to run anonymously to an app very few people have heard of to get validation from strangers begging for compliments and you’re so hot because she clearly doesn’t have it in her real life. She doesn’t have it at work. She doesn’t have it on her private personal social media, she is not hearing it from any of her friends. She’s clearly not in a relationship with a man who thinks that of her she didn’t even go to her parents. She didn’t go to her colleagues. She ran to [...] strangers on this tiny [...] app and I don’t know what’s uglier her behavior her problems or like what she looks like. I mean, we have eyes. You need therapy. […] she’s probably wearing her favorite dress in the whole world which is an awful dress, clearly she has no style either […] AHAHAHAHA there is so much wrong with you.”

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I clicked on this woman’s profile and found that her articles predominantly featured her own selfies, often in lingerie. As a creator on a paid site, she markets herself as both a friendly girl next door and something much more explicit.

Now, I’m not here to argue whether consensual sites like this are empowering or exploitative within feminist theory. It’s a polarizing issue that deserves more nuance than a single paragraph, and frankly, I don’t have a concrete answer. Instead, I want to focus on the misogynistic projection happening here.

Male validation as the primary measure of women's worth

This woman’s business is entirely dependent on men finding her desirable and giving her validation online. Ironically, she shamed me for doing the exact same thing for a different audience. Technically, as a writer, I also need my readers to find me likable and engage with my content, but as a feminist writer, I largely appeal to women rather than men.

She based my value as a human on whether she thought I was “hot,” “attractive,” and “stylish” by male standards. When she determined that I was none of those things, but I was still getting attention, she threw a temper tantrum.

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In short, when my content performed better than her content, she felt the need to knock me down a few pegs.

That is pick-me girl behavior

I know, because I used to be a pick-me girl.

As a teenager and young adult, I hung out with predominantly guys. I played guitar and video games. I rejected anything “girly” or “weak.” I threw other women under the bus for having boundaries, emotions, and standards, so men would think I was “chill — not like other girls.”

And then I did a ton of therapy and realized that when women compete for male approval by putting other women down, we’re not actually gaining any more power within the patriarchy.

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We’re doing the patriarchy’s marketing for free.

A 2010 survey found that 90% of women felt negative, judgmental vibes from other women. Granted, that was almost 17 years ago, and a lot has happened since. Recent events (like the Epstein Files and the overturning of Roe v. Wade) have woken quite a few women up.

We’ve collectively begun to realize that we are pawns in this man-made game, and as long as we’re sacrificing our sisters to protect the king, we will never reach the other side of the chessboard.

But many women still view other women as their biggest critics and competitors.

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Why do women tear other women down?

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Women used to need men in order to survive

The short answer? Because up until recently, men’s approval kept us alive. For centuries, if her dad didn’t like her or a man didn’t pick her, a woman wasn’t even guaranteed a roof over her head.

“Historically, women’s security and status came through men,” says Avigail Lev, PsyD, a licensed clinical psychologist and the founder of Bay Area CBT Center. “Not long ago, women in the United States couldn’t open a bank account or get a credit card without a husband or father.”

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Women have always received social, political, and financial benefits for sucking up to men and competing with other women — until now.

Now, we can earn money, buy houses, advance our careers, and build healing relationships, all without marrying some dude who treats us like property. And plenty of women are choosing to do just that. An estimated 51% of women between the ages of 18 and 40 are living without a partner; that’s over half of young women, and the highest that number has ever been.

Still, old habits die hard.

Some women seemingly never got the memo that the rest of us aren’t competing anymore. Other women subconsciously believe that they can ride to the top of the patriarchy on men’s coattails.

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But you can’t master a game that’s rigged against you

Look around at the women who have tried to protect the patriarchy. It used them for its own advancement, chewed them up, and spit them out.

Hundreds of men targeted thousands of children, and Ghislaine Maxwell is currently the only person in prison for it.

Pearl Davis, a 29-year-old anti-feminist influencer, currently finds herself single and without children despite telling her audience that real women “get married before 25.”

Women who adhere to traditional gender roles are significantly more likely to experience poverty, intimate partner violence, and abuse.

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The 44% of women who voted for Donald Trump are now twice as likely to die under his anti-women’s healthcare policies.

Pam Bondi, Kristi Noem, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Tulsi Gabbard, and Kimberly Guilfoyle were all removed from Trump’s administration within months and replaced by men. While ex-press secretary Karoline Leavitt claims she stepped down to care for her children, rumors are circulating that Trump left her on a decoy plane targeted by Iranian missiles.

Yes, these women suck. Yes, they’re endangering other women in exchange for scraps of male approval. And yes, in some ways, I find their behavior more disturbing than men’s — because at least men stand to benefit from the system they’re trying to preserve (on the surface, anyway).

But at the end of the day, these women are still victims. Women who uphold the patriarchy always fall, because the patriarchy is dependent on their silence, self-sacrifice, and suffering.

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That’s why I’m not mad at the woman who left that comment

Honestly, I feel sad for her.

A 2024 study found that women with internalized misogyny report lower self-esteem, lower life satisfaction, more depression, more psychological distress, more shame about their bodies, and a greater acceptance of violence.

How could they not? Imagine how much brainwashing it takes to convince a living creature to sabotage its own survival and self-interest.

I remember what it was like to pine for the approval of men who didn’t see me as human.

I remember knowing, deep down, that I was betraying myself. I traded my dignity for the “privilege” of being chosen, and to endure this cognitive dissonance, I had to shut off. Disconnect. Dissociate in order to reconcile the unbearable contradiction of being desirable and being dehumanized.

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I, too, once believed I was better than other women — but in actuality, I was just better at abandoning myself.

Maria Cassano is a writer, editor, and journalist whose work has appeared in HuffPost, NBC, Bustle, CNN, The Daily Beast, Food & Wine, and USA Today, among others. Her debut memoir (Numb, Party of One: A Memoir of Healing From Dissociation) is currently available for pre-order.