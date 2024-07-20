Woman’s Card Continuously Declines Because The Bank Thought It Was Odd She Had Chipotle 6 Times In 3 Days

After a woman’s credit card repeatedly declined, she called up her credit card company to investigate.

The explanation she received was not only baffling, but hilarious and relatable to many of us.

The woman learned that her credit card kept declining because the bank thought it was suspicious that she bought herself Chipotle 6 times in 3 days.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed over 2 million times, Toni (@tonishayy) shared an amusing story that most of us Chipotle lovers can likely relate to.

According to Toni, her credit card began declining seemingly out of the blue. Given that she had not made any suspicious purchases in the last few days, she called her credit card company to see what the issue with her card was.

When the representative on the phone began looking through Toni’s recent transactions, she explained to her what the problem was.

“She said, ‘Ma’am, it was reported as a fraud because this is your sixth time getting Chipotle since Sunday and it’s Tuesday.’”

Toni was flabbergasted. Not only did she claim that the charges were not fraudulent, but they were, in fact, all of her purchases over the last few days.

Miosotis_Jade / Shutterstock

“If I want Chipotle six times a day, you better unlock my [expletive]!” she insisted.

Toni went on to declare that she would keep her money in a shoebox under her bed to prevent any credit card companies from freezing transactions.

Other people found Toni’s recent credit card dilemma hilarious and shared their own similar experiences.

“When I switched banks, I had to call, and she started reading off AMAZON, AMAZON, AMAZON. And then goes... are these all you? UHM YES, and there will be more later today. Unlock it!” one TikTok user commented.

“The bank did this to me with DoorDash…” another user shared.

“I had McDonald’s for breakfast, Chipotle for lunch, and Panda Express for dinner. When I got home, my card was put on hold,” another user wrote.

KCKATE / Canva Pro

While having a credit card put on hold for everyday purchases might be inconvenient (and rather judgmental of bank employees if we say so ourselves), it is only done for our own financial protection.

Typically, when charges repeatedly appear for the same thing over a few days, the bank will place a hold on your credit card to prevent it from being used at all.

This way, if your card was actually stolen or being charged repeatedly for something you only bought once, no further charges will be able to go through.

However, if this is not the case and you know for a fact that no fraudulent charges have been made using your card, you can simply call the bank and let them know so that they can grant you access to your card again.

Even if some people may find it “suspicious” and unusual that you’re ordering Chipotle multiple times a week, you do you!

Their burritos bowls are to die for and there is no shame in craving more than one per week!

