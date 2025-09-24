Woman Upset That The Current Homeowner Of The House She Grew Up In Won't Let Her Get Married In The Backyard

A bride-to-be who grew up playing with her groom-to-be in her childhood backyard wanted to make the house a part of their big day. Unfortunately, the house is no longer in their family. She assumed the current homeowner would be fine with the idea, but they weren’t, and they took to Reddit to ask if they were wrong for not letting her carry out her plans.

A wedding is a very emotional occasion, and it’s a time when a lot of people turn to sentimentality. After all, part of the traditional “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue” basically dictates that the couple incorporate relics from their past, or from the pasts of their loved ones. Still, this doesn’t typically include strangers.

According to the homeowner, the bride wanted to hold her wedding reception in their backyard because she grew up there.

“A few weeks ago a young woman came to [my] door and explained that she grew up in my house and had always dreamed of getting married in the backyard where she used to play with her childhood sweetheart who she’s now marrying,” the homeowner said. “She wanted to know if I would oblige her request and let her have her wedding reception there. She offered to pay for anything related.”

While the woman sounded kind and respectful, hosting part of a wedding for a stranger in their backyard just wasn’t this homeowner’s idea of a good time. “I politely declined,” they admitted. “I don’t really want a bunch of people in my yard.”

Any kind demeanor the woman had immediately vanished when her request was declined. “She became pretty irate and tried to argue with me, then started crying, and it just all seemed sort of histrionic to me personally,” the homeowner continued. “I asked [her] to leave and she did and I never heard from her again. But then today my neighbor, who has always been very nice to me, called me a ‘nasty person’ and that he heard from the family I wasn’t going to let the woman marry in my yard.”

Other Redditors were pretty shocked by the request this woman made.

“It’s your property,” one person said, pointing out the obvious. “Plus, what about insurance? You have to have special insurance to cover something like that. Too much to ask a stranger to do simply because you bought a house.”

Other people had plenty to say about the neighbor who called the homeowner out for not letting the woman hold her reception there. “Tell your nosy and nasty neighbor that if he wants to cover the cost for the liability insurance, the clean up, the security and pay for any damages to your yard and property, maybe you’ll consider it,” someone said.

One Redditor had a suggestion that could act as a kind of “olive branch” without allowing the reception to occur in the backyard. “Now, if you wanted to be empathetic and understanding, I would have suggested that you would be open to allowing them to take some wedding or engagement photos in your backyard,” they said.

Commenters were right when they said the homeowner would need special insurance to host such an event.

According to Avery Hall Insurance, homeowners' insurance does not cover a backyard wedding. “While home insurance offers some protection, it is often not enough for an event as significant as a wedding,” they said. Instead, you can get wedding insurance, “a type of special event coverage that can help protect your wedding day from unexpected events or circumstances.” It covers all of the liabilities and risks that come with a wedding.

This woman probably just thought of her childhood home with fondness and thought it would be nice to celebrate part of her special day there. She likely didn’t consider all of the things that would need to come with a backyard wedding reception, like insurance. This homeowner was completely within their rights to decline her request.

