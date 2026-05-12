Woman Tests Boyfriend To See If He Actually Uses Soap In The Shower & He Failed Miserably

Everyone has their own shower routine, and straight men are notoriously more lax about their daily cleanliness routines than their female counterparts. But one guy has been revealed to be extra, extra lax about it, thanks to his girlfriend, to the point that he doesn't even use soap.

That's what a girlfriend found out when she set a series of traps in their shower to test whether or not he was using... well, literally anything in the shower to clean himself. It turned out that boyfriend Robert has been going ultra-minimalist in the shower to an extent that left his girlfriend kind of horrified.

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And judging from the reactions to the video, Robert is far from the only guy out there with an entirely too-chill shower routine.

Brandon Robert's girlfriend set up a series of tests in their shower to see if he was using soap to wash himself.

She also investigated his use of shampoo or body wash, and he hadn't touched any of them. As she explained in the onscreen text, she placed red glitter paste under the back brush, shampoo, and bar of soap in their shower "to see if my BF cleans himself with soap."

She then questioned Robert as to whether he'd showered that day, and when he said he had, she went to check whether any of the red glitter paste had been smeared by him while moving the products around.

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"I didn't use that!" Robert exclaimed as she revealed he hadn't touched the back brush. And that's no big deal, right? Not all of us use a back brush, nor do we all shampoo our hair every single day, so the fact that Robert didn't use the shampoo either carries some plausible deniability.

But of course, her check underneath the bar of soap revealed Robert hadn't touched that either, and that's when all bets were off.

Robert revealed he only used water in the shower, even to wash his, um, most important areas.

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After determining he hadn't even touched the soap, Combs asked Robert, "What did you use?" To which he replied, "The water!" as if that was the most normal possible answer he could give.

Of course, there's a glaringly and horrifyingly obvious question to be asked here, and Combs didn't shy away from it. "How did you wash your [behind]?!" she exclaimed.

Sheepishly, Robert turned back to the camera and repeated, "With water..." like a child caught in a lie. Needless to say, people on TikTok were even more mortified than his girlfriend.

A woman on TikTok commented, "that woulda been my last straw, how you gotta ask a grown man if he used soap," while another quipped, "I would not be renewing his contract." A woman on X summed it up in the most vivid terms possible: "I bet he smells like bologna and nickels." Honestly, that sounds about right.

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Robert doesn't seem to be the only man out here not using soap in the shower, though.

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For reasons that will always remain a mystery, several others revealed a similar aversion to soap, like a TikToker who commented, "wait till people find out using soap every day is bad for your skin and hair." Oh, dear. Another wrote, "I remember my grandad hadn’t used any soap for showering most of his life." Wild that you'd reveal this when you could simply say nothing!

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And of course, there was that TikTok last year about how many men don't know you're supposed to wash your [behind] in the shower. That whole thing went so viral that even Julia Fox weighed in on it.

Here's the thing, though. As gross as the idea of not washing with soap is to the majority of us, the theory has some legs. Back in 2016, physician and writer James Hamblin wrote an article for The Atlantic basically touting the benefits of a soap-free lifestyle. He explained after trying the trend for himself, “At first, I was an oily, smelly beast. But after a while … your ecosystem reaches a steady state, and you stop smelling bad. I mean, you don’t smell like rosewater or Axe Body Spray, but you don’t smell like B.O., either. You just smell like a person." He added, “Because, evolutionarily, why would we be so disgusting that we need constant cleaning?"

Well, here's the thing: we have both soap and readily accessible hot water pretty much at all times at this point in evolution. We also have plenty of lotions and potions to keep our skin hydrated. There really isn't a need to avoid showering. Maybe we just acknowledge that plumbing makes the world better and use soap on our bottoms. At the very least, your girlfriend will appreciate it a whole lot.

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John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.