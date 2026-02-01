Woman Wants A Divorce Because Of What Her Husband Does To Save Money On Water

A woman was encouraged to divorce her husband after he revealed the gross habit he has to save money, which has left many people repulsed. According to the husband's since-deleted Reddit post, he pours his urine down the bathroom sink drain so he doesn't have to flush as often.

Okay, life is expensive nowadays. No one would argue with that fact. According to research by LawnStarter, the average cost of a water bill in the U.S. is $75 per month. Granted, that's not cheap, and according to Bank of America, it's up by around 7% from 2024. But you know what's more expensive than the water bill? The cost of a divorce. Some things cannot be negotiated, and urine in the sink is one of them.

A woman wants a divorce because her husband goes to the bathroom in the sink to save money on water.

The husband doesn't just stand at the sink like a urinal, thank goodness, but his explanation isn't much better. Apparently, he pees in a cup and dumps it into the sink.

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

He argued that most water companies do not have a sewer meter and instead use an algorithm to determine how much to charge you when sending out water bills each month. "Waste charges are more than water so it’s expensive and keeps getting higher and higher every year. If you used only 100 gallons of water a month and only used it to water your lawn, you would still be charged for over 90 gallons of wastewater," he wrote.

The husband wants his kids and his wife to use the sink instead of the toilet as well.

Let's just revisit this whole thing again because it's almost hard to process. Instead of urinating in the toilet, this man pees in a cup and then pours it down the sink, where people wash their hands and brush their teeth. Because he doesn't want to seem unhygienic, he made a point of mentioning in his post that he uses a separate cup of water to rinse away any remnants of his urine.

Needless to say, his wife isn't on board with the way he uses the bathroom and is now considering divorce because of his disgustingly cheap habit. His daughters refuse to brush their teeth in the sink, and honestly, who can blame them?

Hold onto your hats, though, because we aren't done. "I suggested they pee in a bowl and dump it down the sink too … it saves money … it saves water … it saves the planet," he wrote. "The low-flow toilet uses almost a gallon of water to just flush pee … and then they charge me for it."

He concluded his post by asking if he was in the wrong for wanting to save money by urinating in a cup and pouring it into the sink. Do we really need a consensus on this? Yes, sir. You are wrong. As one commenter wrote, "Yep. I don't blame your family for not wanting to be around a guy who is so cheap that he cares more about saving a few dollars while ignoring basic hygiene. Alimony and child support are going to cost you more than any water bill ever did, good job."

What the husband doesn't realize is that urine in the sink could damage his plumbing.

Stock-Asso | Shutterstock

We can all agree that this is gross. We can all probably agree that this is unsanitary, but it actually poses a bigger hygiene risk than this husband realizes.

Engineer Liam Cope explained, "While urine is often considered sterile when it exits a healthy body, it rapidly comes into contact with bacteria on the skin and surrounding surfaces. The smooth, non-porous porcelain of a sink basin is not self-cleaning like a toilet bowl, which is designed to be fully rinsed and refilled with a fresh water seal after each use." He went on to explain that tiny droplets hitting the sink become aerosolized and end up "on toothbrushes, towels, and other personal items stored near the sink, spreading contaminants across the counter area. A quick rinse may wash the visible liquid down the drain, but it is often insufficient to sterilize the basin and the faucet handles."

As if that wasn't reason enough to stop immediately, pleading with his obvious need for frugality might help. According to Cope, if he makes this practice a habit, it could cost him a pretty hefty plumbing bill. Cope noted that toilet plumbing is designed to be more durable than sink plumbing because of the nature of the materials that flush through it regularly. He explained, "Urine contains mineral salts and urea, which, when left to evaporate or only partially rinsed, can crystallize and adhere to the interior surfaces of the pipes. This crystallization process forms hard scale deposits, exacerbated by the presence of uric acid. The concentrated uric acid can be corrosive."

Welp, there you have it. Either pay a little more in the water bill every month or risk replacing all those sink pipes and your wife's divorce attorney. Oh, and don't forget about child support, because those daughters of yours will not want to stay with you and your gross sink.

