Woman Shares 6 Things Plus-Size Travelers Hate — ‘Airlines Should Do A Better Job Accommodating Us'
“The problem with traveling as a plus-size person is that you have so many components to worry about,” said Jaelynn, a plus-sized travel blogger who shares travel tips for bigger people on TikTok. To give a voice to just how difficult traveling can be for anyone in a bigger body, Jaelynn shared six things that truly irk plus-size travelers and how airlines can actually make these things much better.
She believes that travel should be for every body, despite navigating certain challenges of being a plus-size traveler. As she explains in her videos, Jaelynn weighs 600 pounds, uses oxygen, and wears a size 6X– but she travels as much as she’s able to, and provides other plus-size travelers with helpful tips to make their experience more comfortable.
Jaelynn revealed 6 things plus-size travelers hate while flying:
From cramped seats to short seatbelts, Jaelynn's videos prove that not only are airlines failing larger people, but they're also creating safety issues. However, Jaelynn doesn't want plus-sized people to feel discouraged. Instead, she's advocating for those who feel reluctant to travel.
Creativa Images | Shutterstock
1. Booking middle seats on planes
Jaelynn stated that she doesn’t like sitting in a middle seat because she gets stuck between two people and can't move, spending the entire flight feeling uncomfortable. She's not alone in that sentiment, however.
According to a survey by 3M and the Global Strategy Group, most people would rather "get stuck in traffic, go on a blind date, or go to the dentist than sit in a middle seat on a full plane. And 50% said they disliked the middle seat so much they would take the next flight if it had an aisle seat available."
2. Flying standby
Flying standby means that you have the last priority for seating and are seated in whatever spot is available. “Flying standby is something I probably wouldn’t recommend for plus-sized people,” Jaelynn said. Passengers on standby are typically given the last available seats on the plane and, as you can imagine, those are rarely the good ones.
In a since-deleted video, she recalled a time when she flew standby, only to be seated in an exit row. In an exit row, you can’t use a seatbelt extender. She was forced to ask to switch seats with other passengers, which made her feel “just kind of terrible.” While it's unfair that plus-size people don't have the same options as others, until things change, it would likely be more comfortable to pick a suitable seat in advance of a trip.
3. Flying airlines that aren’t plus-size friendly
Certain airlines have smaller seating, such as American and United. According to Jaelynn, Hawaiian Airlines reserves the right not to board or transport a passenger in need of an extra seat if the flight is full.
Yet some airlines are plus-size friendly, including Alaska Airlines. They have a customer-size policy, which means that if you book a second seat, they’ll also reimburse the traveler after the fact.
JetBlue offers a roomier seat, measuring 18.4 inches in width, with a pitch of 32 to 35 inches. Delta Airlines is known for allowing plus-size passengers to move to a row with an empty seat free of charge.
4. Tiny airplane bathrooms
Airplane bathrooms are notoriously small, cramped spaces. Jaelynn addressed the issue of how to navigate being plus-size and using the tiny airplane bathrooms. She shared tips for shorter flights, stating that she monitors her water intake by staying hydrated but not drinking water excessively, and makes sure to use the bathroom in the airport before boarding.
For longer flights, Jaelynn said that in the U.S., it's required that all wide-body aircraft have a wheelchair-accessible bathroom, which usually has about twice the space. She also recommended booking flights with connections in between, so that you can use the bathroom at the airport if needed.
5. Sitting in a seat that doesn’t fit
FreeCloudCat | Shutterstock
Jaelynn shared that on average, airline seats are about 16 inches to 18 inches, and if you upgrade to a premium class seat, you can get 20 inches or more, but this is expensive and not always accessible for everyone.
No matter your size, we can likely all agree that airlines could make seating a little roomier, so, for plus-sized people, the lack of space can be even more frustrating.
6. Sacrificing comfort by not asking for a seatbelt extender
Jaelynn won’t sacrifice her safety or comfort by feeling too embarrassed to ask for a seatbelt extender. In fact, frequent travelers can even purchase their own extenders so they never have to ask.
She also said that she won’t wait to lose weight to take a trip she wants to go on. She exclaimed, “Life is too short to wait for anything! Book the trip!” She's certainly right about that. Travel is something everyone should get to enjoy, regardless of body type, age, or physical ability. It might take a little more planning to get things as comfortable as possible, but that's why Jaelynn's tips are invaluable.
Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.