Plus-Sized Traveler Petitioning For Larger Passengers To Get Free Seats On Planes After Experiencing 'Disapproving Looks' & 'Hateful Comments'

Jaelynn Chaney, a plus-sized social media influencer from Vancouver, Washington, has recently been advocating for better accommodations for plus-sized travelers on airlines.

Chaney created a Change.org petition addressed to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) listing the demands that she believes would better accommodate those people she feels are currently being discriminated against because of their size.

A plus-sized traveler wrote a list of demands for the FAA to follow.

In her petition, the Vancouver native wrote about an experience her fiancé had flying from the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco, WA, to the Denver Int’l Airport in Colorado. She claimed that her fiancé — who is also plus-sized — was “subjected to hateful comments, disapproving looks, and even refusal to sit next to them, amounting to discrimination.”

While she herself was on a separate flight recently, she said that the discomfort she felt when being forced to occupy only one seat ultimately resulted in bruising and pain from the immovable armrests.

“This mistreatment of plus-size passengers is unacceptable,” Chaney wrote, referring to the treatment both she and her fiancé were subjected to, “and it highlights the urgent need for better policies that protect the dignity and rights of all passengers, regardless of size.”

The traveler believes the FAA should require a ‘customer-of-size’ policy, which includes free seats.

The “customer-of-size” policy is meant to prioritize the comfort and well-being of all passengers aboard a flight, not just plus-sized ones. Chaney argued that comfort should be paramount regardless of a traveler's size. "These passengers should be provided with an extra free seat, or even multiple seats, to accommodate their needs and ensure their comfort and safety, as well as those around them, during the flight," she detailed in the petition.

Included in this, she said that airlines should reimburse those who purchase additional seats independently through a “straightforward process.” According to USA Today, there currently aren’t any restrictions regarding the minimum measurements for a seat from the FAA, but advocacy groups like FlyersRights.org are fighting for that to change.

Accommodations listed included additional airport assistance — such as wheelchair assistance and priority boarding — as well as airplane changes like larger restrooms on the plane, seat belt extenders, and alternative seating arrangements. Similarly, bathrooms on airplanes are much smaller than your average porta-potty, averaging around 10 inches less at a width of 24 inches, according to the Washington Post.

Chaney added that adequate employee training on how to accommodate plus-sized travelers should be provided as well, “including handling sensitive situations and providing appropriate customer service.”

Chaney has received mixed responses from her campaign.

Chaney’s Change.org petition has reached over 39,000 signatures as of November 2025. Many of the people who have given their signatures have written kind words and even pointed out several other flaws with the current system in place.

One person wrote how the plane seats are uncomfortable even for people with smaller body sizes, so they can’t even imagine how awful it must be for plus-sized travelers. Another talked about how their height has been an issue for them, and so they want to advocate for accommodations for people of all sizes.

However, the comments on her Instagram videos — where she does the bulk of her campaigning — have been slightly more sour. They’re filled with people wondering why airlines should accommodate them and claiming that there is a much simpler solution to all of this, implying that it’s as simple as losing weight. Though the opposing sides have differing beliefs and opinions about the topic, many are commending Chaney on her courage and determination to make her voice heard and raise awareness for her cause.

Unfortunately, legal troubles have surfaced, casting Chaney's advocacy in a negative light. According to an October report from the Daily Mail, Chaney was arrested following a disturbance at a Washington hospital and charged with third-degree assault and resisting arrest. The arresting incident was the culmination of months of problematic behavior resulting from her fiancé, fellow influencer Jacob Ard, allegedly having an affair.

According to Live and Let's Fly, after her arrest, she was found incompetent to stand trial and transferred to Eastern State Hospital for inpatient treatment. Doctors later diagnosed her with delirium due to sepsis, a personality disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The case was ultimately dismissed following her evaluation.

While her struggles should not diminish her advocacy, the court of public opinion can sadly be cruel, especially when it comes to mental health struggles. Instead of casting judgment, we should be applauding Chaney's vision for a more inclusive future.

