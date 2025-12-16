Southwest Airlines Announces They’ll Start Charging Plus-Size Passengers Who Take Up More Than One Seat

Southwest has decided to implement some new rules, this time specifically targeting plus-size travelers. By January 2026, if you can't fit into a singular seat on a Southwest aircraft, you might have to pay more for a second seat.

The airline recently made headlines by getting rid of its "Bags Fly Free" policy earlier this year, where passengers now have to pay $35 to check their first bag and $45 for their second, and by switching from open seating to assigned seating. The latest move, making a second seat mandatory for anyone who needs extra space, has both proponents and opponents making the business decision hotly discussed.

Part of a string of recent changes that the airline is making now includes charging travelers extra who don't fit within the armrests of their seat. The new rule is set to go into effect on January 27, the same day Southwest will start assigning seats to its passengers.

In a statement, according to Fox3 Detroit, the airline explained, "To ensure space, we are communicating to Customers who have previously used the extra seat policy that they should purchase it at booking." Under the current policy, plus-size passengers can either pay for an extra seat in advance with the option of getting that money back later, or they can request a free extra seat at the airport.

Under the airline's amended policy, a refund is still possible but no longer guaranteed. Passengers are only eligible for a refund if the flight isn't fully sold out at takeoff, and they can request a free extra seat at the airport, but that all depends on there being one in the first place.

If Southwest designates a passenger as needing a second seat and they haven't purchased one, then they won't be permitted to travel on that flight and will be assigned another flight. Although the announcement isn't novel in the industry, there are plenty of critics speaking out about the change.

Flying has become uncomfortable for almost everyone.

In an interview with CNN, Jason Vaughn, an Orlando-based travel agent who shares travel tips for plus-size people on social media and his website, Fat Tested Travel, insisted that this change will likely impact travelers of all sizes. The current policy has helped create a more comfortable flying experience for plus-size travelers while ensuring that other passengers have enough space in their seats.

"I think it’s going to make the flying experience worse for everybody," Vaughn told the news outlet. "They have no idea anymore who their customer is. They have no identity left."

Needless to say, this new change on Southwest adds another layer of anxiety to the already emotionally exhausting experience of flying for so many people. What makes this even more frustrating is that airline seats have continued to shrink over the years. In a nutshell, flying is uncomfortable for everyone, but since seats aren't going to get bigger anytime soon, perhaps the policy makes things fair for everyone who flies. It's unfortunate that simply existing in a larger body means spending more money, however. The tall aren't exempt, either. CNN also noted that the airline has plans to start charging tall passengers who also need more legroom.

Being flagged at the gate or even on the plane for your body size is something no one should ever have to experience. Conversely, no one should have to share the limited space of the seat they paid for. The truth is, there's simply no such thing as fair when it comes to flying. First class is virtually untenable for the average person, and the rest of the plane is uncomfortable. Perhaps we can all take comfort in that small fact, and maybe even be a little kinder to our seatmates in the process.

