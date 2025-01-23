Woman Says These 2 Underrated Things Are The Answers To All Of America’s Problems

A woman believes that she has the answer to solving a significant chunk of America’s problems, and we must admit, we’re shocked that our so-called leaders have not proposed similar plans!

Jamie Fisher took to TikTok to suggest that infrastructure changes to public transportation could be the key to making Americans' lives exponentially better.

The woman claimed that expanding public transportation and creating walkable cities could be the answers to all of the country’s problems.

If you’ve ever been on a cruise ship vacation or gone away to college, you’ve likely felt on top of the world. However, it wasn’t because you were on vacation or spending time with your classmates on the quad. You might not even realize this, but having easy access to everything from coffee shops and grocery stores to the gym and the doctor's office lifts your mood and takes a substantial amount of stress off your shoulders.

Having to endure a long commute just to get your morning coffee, get to work, pick up and drop off your kids at school, and get groceries to prepare dinner takes a toll on us we may not even recognize. Not to mention the cost of gas (the average American spends around $179 per month on gas) and basic car maintenance can put a serious dent in your bank account.

Fisher proposed a solution that would allow us to feel like we're on a permanent vacation while still maintaining our usual routines: the introduction of public transportation and walkable city designs. “After realizing that my very favorite parts of vacations are the fact that I never have to get in my car and I can walk everywhere, I took a deep dive on infrastructure and city design." Fisher continued, “I've read altogether 12 books this year, and I'm not exaggerating when I tell you that public transport and walkable city design are the answer to literally all of America's problems.”

The woman asserted that easy access to everyday necessities and community hotspots could solve everything from mental health issues to economic disparity.

After thorough research, Fisher said that designing cities where restaurants, gyms, doctors' offices, and workplaces were more walkable could solve many of America’s underlying issues, including loneliness, accessibility to healthcare facilities, reducing income inequality, and reducing emissions.

@heyjaimefish ♬ original sound - heyjaimefish #onthisday the only thing that’s changed since this video is taking several graduate level classes for Urban Planning and City Design hoping to enter a full degree program this year. Now I talk about land use and zonning at parties. I am REALLY fun to be around 😂. #walkablecities

She made valid points, too. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy said, “Loneliness, isolation, and lack of connection in our country” is an epidemic and a public health crisis in America. Offering spaces where people do not have to trek for hours just to socialize with others could greatly reduce this isolation.

According to a CNN analysis, around 16% of Americans live in areas where the nearest hospital is 30 miles or more away. Having healthcare facilities within walking distance could greatly reduce the number of deaths from health complications.

Additionally, the more that people walk to get to places, the fewer carbon emissions will be released by vehicles. Public transportation will also decrease the number of people who rely on their personal cars to get them places, especially in overcrowded cities where there are already enough cars on the road. Every gallon of gasoline saved from driving avoids 22 pounds of carbon emissions.

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

“The most hopeful part about all of this to me is that all of these changes actually happen at the local level,” Fisher added. “Here in the United States of America, we're about to enter the snake pit of what is a presidential election cycle.”

Commenters shared their own stories of living in walkable cities and using public transport to get to most places.

“I moved from North Carolina to Singapore and walk everywhere or take public transport. Coincidentally, they have one of the healthiest populations. I also save about $700 a month on transportation,” one TikTok user shared. “I live in a very walkable suburb with easy public transit to the nearest city. If you fall on hard times it takes some of the stress out of being broke. Plus you always see life outside your window,” another user commented.

“Walkable cities also make it significantly easier for people with mobility-based disabilities to stay engaged with community and access resources,” another user noted.

However, some pointed out that creating walkable cities might not be easy undertaking.

“As a developer who loves a walkable city they are really hard to do. It requires high density, less parking, and mixed use. Unless it’s an urban core the local level is the problem,” one user wrote.

Since urbanizing a community requires the effort of local officials, Fisher encouraged communities to come together and advocate for the changes they want to see. “The local level is also where the problem is fixed. It requires folks getting involved in their towns and cities. My Connecticut town just abolished parking requirements. One step at a time,” she shared in the comments section.

We are already divided enough in this country. If there is one idea we should all be able to get behind, it should be walkable cities that will create more sustainable, connected, and healthy communities, paving the way for a more inclusive and vibrant future.

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.